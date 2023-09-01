Home

Kushi Box Office Collection Day 1 (Early Estimates): Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Get Biggest Opening of Her Career, Vijay Deverakonda’s Film to Collect in Double-Digit – Check Detailed Report

Kushi has hit the screens today amid Gadar 2 and Jailer wave in the South. The Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda film is a love story and is expected to open in double-digit at the Box Office.

Kushi Box office collection day early estimates - Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda's film

Kushi to become Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s biggest opener at Box Office: Kushi has opened to positive reviews from both critics and the audience and it seems like that is translating into numbers for the film. The Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer is on a good opening run at the Box Office despite the Gadar 2 and Jailer waves. Also starring Vijay Deverakonda in the lead, it’s a love story and it appears as if the audience has agreed to accept a soft film amid the larger-than-life films already ruling the ticket window.

Kushi, as per the early estimates, is expected to collect between Rs 10-12 crore nett on its first day at the Box Office. The collections can also jump in the weekend if good word-of-mouth spreads. While having a double-digit opening is not new for Vijay, Samantha might just get her career’s best opening with Kushi. The actor’s last film ‘Shakuntalam‘ bombed at the Box Office and even the previous one didn’t do a lot of magic. The actor’s post-pandemic record hasn’t been very impressive but Kushi might just change all of that for her now.

Samantha’s last film which made a substantiate business at the Box Office was Majili which was released in 2019 and collected Rs 8.16 crore nett in India on its opening day.

Check The List of Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Films in the Last 4 Years And Their Opening Box Office Collection – nett: (sacnilk)

Shaakuntalam (2023): Rs 3 crore Yashoda (2022): Rs 3.06 crore Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal (2022): Rs 6.45 crore Jaanu (2020): Rs 4 crore Manmadhudu 2 (2019): Rs 7 crore Oh! Baby (2019): Rs 2.5 crore Majili (2019): Rs 8.16 crore Super Deluxe (2019): Rs 2.27 crore

For Vijay, though, it seems Liger would continue to remain his biggest opener at the Box Office at Rs 16 crore nett, closely followed by Uppena with the opening of Rs 13.97 crore nett in India. Kushi’s overall first weekend might just go beyond the trade expectations considering the film has received a thumbs up in reviews. It will be a strict wait-and-watch show now.

What are your expectations with Kushi’s first weekend Box Office? Watch this space for all the latest updates on the film!

