Kushi Box Office Collection Day 2 (Early Estimates): Vijay-Samantha's romantic comedy kickstarted with decent earnings on its first weekend. - Check Report

Kushi Box Office Collection Day 2 (Early Estimates): Kushi starring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu received positive response from audiences. Apart from decent reviews from movie critics, fans of Vijay and Samantha have hailed the film for its massy narrative, engagement quotient, music, picturesque locations and acting prowess of the lead pair. There was a lot of curiosity around Kushi‘s box office performance after the debacle of Samantha’s period-drama Shakuntalam and Vijay’s Bollywood debut Liger. The Shiva Nirvana directorial has already grossed Rs 30 Crore on its first day. The decent earnings of the film so far indicate an optimistic trend on the first weekend.

KUSHI’S FIRST DAY OPENING INDICATES POSITIVE WEEKEND TREND

Kushi earned Rs 15.25 Crore Net in India, as reported by the entertainment portal Sacnilk. The film is expected to witness a minor drop on Saturday as it might collect Rs 10.00 Crore, as estimated by Sacnilk. Kushi‘s earnigs are much higher than Samantha’s previous releases – Yashoda and Shakuntalam. While the former collected Rs 3.06 Crore on Day 1, the latter garnered Rs 0.4 Crore on its opening day. Kushi‘s collection is also bigger than Vijay’s World Famous Lover and Dear Comrade. The former collected Rs 7.10 Crore on its first Friday and the latter earned Rs 11.90 Crore. His Bollywood debut Liger opened up with Rs 4.24 Crore on Day 1 in-spite of being backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Samantha-Vijay’s Kushi might gross Rs 50 Crore in India according to the estimates by Sacnilk.

CHECK KUSHI’S DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE COLLECTION (SACNILK)

Friday – Rs 15.25 Crore

Saturday – Rs 10.00 Crore

Total – Rs 25.25 Crore

Kushi also stars Sachin Khedekar, Saranya Povannan, Murali Sharma and others in crucial roles.

Samantha will next be seen in the bilingual romantic comedy Chennai Story and the spy series Citadel, co-starring Varun Dhawan.

