Kushi Box Office Collection Day 3 (Early Estimates): Vijay-Samantha's Love Story to Witness Minor Jump on Sunday – Check Detailed Report

Kushi Box Office Collection Day 3 (Early Estimates): Vijay-Samantha’s Love Story to Witness Minor Jump on Sunday – Check Detailed Report

Kushi Box Office Collection Day 3 (Early Estimates): Vijay-Samantha's romantic comedy is expected to witness minor jump on Sunday. - Check Report

Kushi Box Office Collection Day 3 (Early Estimates): Vijay-Samantha's Love Story to Witness Minor Jump on Sunday - Check Detailed Report

Kushi Box Office Collection Day 3 (Early Estimates): Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Kushi opened up with positive response from movie buffs. Apart from the accolades from netizens, the collection figures also reflected a decent trend. However, after the huge numbers on Friday, the film’s earnings gradually declined on Saturday. The film garnered around Rs 9.25 Crore on its second day as opposed to Rs 15.25 crore on Day 1, as reported by Sacnilk. Kushi is considered a crucial film for both Vijay and Samantha. Post the debacle of their previous films Liger and Shakuntalam, respectively, the romantic-comedy has created lot of buzz due to the promotional events.

KUSHI CREATES NEW RECORD AT ANDHRA AND US BOX OFFICE:

#Kushi posts a 2nd day share of ₹3.3 Cr in Nizam and Total ₹8.45 Cr incl GST/All. Good! https://t.co/gOTmf7FO4f — AndhraBoxOffice.Com (@AndhraBoxOffice) September 3, 2023

#Kushi is on fire Hits $ at the US Box Office on just day 2 ❤️‍❤️‍ BLOCKBUSTER FAMILY ENTERTAINER #Kushi becomes the fastest @TheDeverakonda film to reach the magical mark ❤️#BlockbusterKushi ️ Release by @ShlokaEnts @Samanthaprabhu2… pic.twitter.com/Jk6VfgmguB — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) September 3, 2023

KUSHI INCHES EYES RS 70 CRORE ON SUNDAY

Kushi is expected to collect Rs 9.88 Crore on Sunday, which indicates a rise in its collection, as estimated by the entertainment portal Sacnilk. However, how the film fares on weekdays after going through the Monday test will determine the box office prospects of the movie. If the Sunday earnings are in line with the estimates by Sacnilk, then the Vijay-Samantha starrer rom-com might gross Rs 65-70 Crore at the box office. Entertainment industry tracker Ramesh Bala reported that the film earned $1 million in United States.

CHECK KUSHI’S DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE COLLECTION (SACNILK)

Friday – Rs 15.25 Crore

Saturday – Rs 9.00 Crore

Sunday – Rs 9.88 Crore

Total – Rs 34.13 Crore

Kushi also stars Sachin Khedekar, Saranya Povannan, Murali Sharma and others in crucial roles.

Samantha will next be seen in the bilingual romantic comedy Chennai Story and the spy series Citadel, co-starring Varun Dhawan.

Samantha will next be seen in the bilingual romantic comedy Chennai Story and the spy series Citadel, co-starring Varun Dhawan.

