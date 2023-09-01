Home

Kushi HD Available For Free Download Online On Tamilrockers And Other Torrent Sites

Kushi Leaked Online For Free Download: Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda's most-awaited cop-action drama has been leaked online for free in HD quality on day one of the film release.

Kushi Leaked Online For Free Download: Kushi movie featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverkonda has been released today, September 1. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, Kushi has been receiving positive reviews from critics and audiences. The film also features Sachin Khedekar, Saranya Ponvannan, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Rohini and Jayaram in important roles. It’s essentially a love story and the one coming after a long time from the Telugu film industry. Samantha and Vijay’s chemistry is the highlight of Kushi and as per the fans who watched the first-day, first-show, it is a pure celebration of love with an important social message. However, there is bad news for the makers as Kushi has been leaked online in HD download on Torrent websites, Tamilrockers, Telegram and Movierulz. The movie leak on day one will definitely kill the box office business.

Kushi has begun this Friday on a good note for the Telugu Box Office. The love story is expected to rake in a good collection of between Rs 10-12 crore nett in India. Samantha and Vijay play professionals who fall in love with each other in Kashmir. While Samantha tries to play around, pretending that she’s a Muslim woman from Pakistan, things get sorted out later. However, their parents make their journey to marriage difficult. Vijay plays the son of an atheist father while Samantha is the daughter of a famous spiritual preacher.

Kushi has been leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other piracy-based websites including movierulz. Tamilrockers, Telegram, and Movierulz are piracy websites that leak the latest releases. However, this is not the first time a film has been leaked on day one of its release. There are several films like Gadar 2, Jailer, Dream Girl 2, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Oppenheimer, Barbie, Carry on Jatta 3, Barbie, Lust Stories 2, Satyaprem Ki Katha, Never Have I Ever, The Kerala Story, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Ponniyin Selvan-2, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and Pathaan which were earlier leaked online this year.

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and run pirated versions of the movies. In the case of big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours before the films are set to hit the screens.

(Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form).

