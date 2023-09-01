Home

Kushi Star Vijay Deverakonda Has A Special Message For His Fans On Release Day

Within hours of its release, Kushi has left audiences enthralled. Reportedly, the film has amassed positive early reviews from film critics and audiences, which left Vijay emotional.

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Kushi released today. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hours after the magic of Kushi on the silver screen, Vijay Deverakonda couldn’t resist himself from penning down a heartfelt note with millions of emotions packed into it. After the miserable debacle of his previous release, Liger, at the box office, the film’s success was crucial for the actor. And, the day everyone has been waiting for, including Vijay Devarakonda and his keen fans, has finally arrived. Vijay Deverakonda is back in the limelight, and this success has brought tears of joy to his eyes. Kushi fever is high among audiences, and the romantic family entertainer has won over the internet. There is no doubt that the Mahanati couple is the biggest highlight of the film.

Vijay dropped a post on his social media handle, sharing that he is overwhelmed by good word of mouth. Furthermore, the actor urged everyone to visit theatres with their friends and families and watch Shiva Nirvana’s directorial Kushi, which marks the box office in the actor’s favour after five years. With a promising start, the film is speculated to mint 10–12 crores at the box office.

Vijay Deverakonda Tear Up With Emotions As Kushi Gets Positive Response From Audiences

Kushi has left audiences enthralled, they couldn’t resist swooning for the charismatic and charming appearance of Vijay Deverakonda in a stylish short haircut. Within hours of release, the film reportedly amassed positive early reviews from film critics and audiences, which left Vijay emotional. Taking to his official X account, Vijay took the moment and dropped a touching note to express gratitude to his loyal fanbase.

Celebrating his happiness after receiving positive reviews for his film after almost five years, Vijay Deverakonda wrote, “You all waited for five years with me patiently. Waiting for me to do my thing! We did it. Today!! 🙂 Waking up to this happiness from all around and hundreds of messages on my phone. I cannot help but tear up with emotion. I love you all. Go and enjoyyyyy this one with your friends and family. Because I know you will. Emotional and #Kushi. Your man, Vijay Deverakonda.”

You all waited for 5 years, with me. Patiently waiting for me to do my thing! We did it. Today!! 🙂 Waking up to this happiness from all around and my phone to hundreds of messages. I cannot help but tear up with emotions. I love you all ❤️ Go and enjoyyyyy this one with… — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) September 1, 2023



Here’s How Fans Reacted To Vijay Deverakonda’s Post

The Kushi star has left fans impressed with his performance in his latest release. As soon as Vijay dropped the post to thank the audience and express his emotions, well-wishers chimed in to give congratulatory wishes to the actor.

A user wrote, “Congratulations VD for scoring a much-needed hit. #kushi.”

Congratulations VD for scoring a much needed hit ❤️ #kushi @Samanthaprabhu2 — Telugu Box office (@TCinemaFun) September 1, 2023



“Congratulations Vijay. Good luck for future projects. Don’t Build negativity around you,” a X user stated.

Congratulations Vijay. Good luck for Future projects. Dont Build negativity around you, Bring your attitude down. — Dasara (@2024CMCBN) September 1, 2023



Another user commented, “Congrats @TheDeverakonda, you scored a box office success.”

Congrats @TheDeverakonda, you scored a box office success. — NaThing SSC (@SSC_All) September 1, 2023



“It’s A Blockbuster Film Man. THE #VijayDeverakonda Is Back. @TheDeverakonda #BlockBusterKUSHI,” an account remarked.

About Khushi

Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the romantic drama features Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the lead actors. Set against the magnificent backdrop of Kashmir’s enchanting landscapes, the film gives a glimpse into the life of a young couple who hail from extremely different family backgrounds who marry each other going against their parents. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film also features Murali Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Rahul Ramakrishna, and Vennela Kishore in key roles.

Vijay Deverakonda’s Upcoming Films

On the professional front, Vijay Deverakonda has two yet-to-be titled projects in the pipeline, VD12 and VD13. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, VD12 stars Sreeleela and Keshav Deepak. The Liger actor will share the screen space with Bollywood diva Mrunal Thakur in VD13.

