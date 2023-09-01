Home

Entertainment

Kushi Twitter Review: Big Respite For Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Vijay Deverakonda, Audience Hails Their Love Story – Check Reactions

Kushi Twitter Review: Big Respite For Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Vijay Deverakonda, Audience Hails Their Love Story – Check Reactions

Kushi Twitter Review: Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda's romantic comedy Kushi is being hailed by audiences. - Check Reactions

Kushi Twitter Review: Big Respite For Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Vijay Deverakonda, Audience Hails Their Love Story - Check Reactions

Kushi Twitter Review: Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s romantic comedy has hit the screens and is receiving positive reviews from netizens. The film was much-hyped due to Vijay and Samantha’s chemistry. The duo had also displayed their camaraderie off-screen during Kushi promotional events. Their romantic dance during Kushi promotions broke the internet as movie buffs were impressed by their performance. The film has been lauded by audiences for its mass appeal, music, simple storytelling and entertainment quotient. Samantha and Vijay’s acting prowess has also been equally appreciated by cinephiles. Kushi showcases the love story between an army officer and a Kashmiri girl.

Trending Now

KHUSHI GETS THUMBS UP FROM NETIZENS AS MASSY ENTERTAINER:

#Kushi Overall Review: ⭐⭐⭐

Hit Bomma

Good 1st Half

Super 2nd Half

VD & Sam Valla characters lived in the character

Songs & BGM , Excellent Story

Cinematography & Editing too good #VijayDeverakonda #Samantha #Kushireview #KushiOnSep1st #Kushi pic.twitter.com/98MABW44Kf — Thyview (@ThyviewOfficial) August 31, 2023

You may like to read

Just now watched the show #Kushi ….

After #GeethaGovindam …Great come back by VijayDevarakonda…

This film gonna beat Geetha Govindham Records

100cr+ loading movie.. Congratulations to the entire team..

3.25/5 #Kushi #VijayDeverakonda #Samantha #Kushireview pic.twitter.com/RxitmOVHZ9 — Sreekanth NTR (@Sreekant777) September 1, 2023

Kushi also stars Sachin Khedekar, Saranya Povannan, Murali Sharma and others in crucial roles.

For more updates on Kushi review, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES