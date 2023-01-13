Home

Kuttey Review: Arjun Kapoor Starrer Lacks Substance, But Tabu Dominates The Dark Satire

Kuttey Review: Aasmaan Bharadwaj's directorial debut shines on acting chops by Tabu, Arjun Kapoor and Kumud Mishra, despite its predictable plot.

Kuttey Review: Kuttey is the first movie to release in theatres in 2023. It is an action thriller directed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj, starring Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, Arjun Kapoor, Radhika Madan amongst others. If you are a fan of the genre but are confused about watching Kuttey in theatres over the weekend, here’s our review to help you make the right decision.

WHAT’S IT ABOUT?

Kuttey is based on corruption which is deep rooted in the country. Arjun Kapoor plays Gopal Tiwari in the film. His aid, Kumud Mishra, plays Paaji. The two of them are the central characters and eventually other characters played by Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Madan and others connect and add to the story. The story of Kuttey begins with Gopal and Paaji getting a supari for an encounter of a rival of a politician. It goes haywire and then begins their plan to steal money which again doesn’t end up as planned. One task leads to their lives getting entangled in swindling and betrayal.

WHAT’S HOT?

While the plot falters, the acting talent that’s served in the movie does manage to hold your attention. Kumud Mishra, Tabu’s character connect and draw you into the story. The music adds to the drama and the scenes. The second half of the movie is where all the dots connect, and the plot picks up. There are handful of punches that crack you up in this gory caper. Arjun Kapoor will make you sympathise and also hate him. Radhika Madan is good to.

WHAT’S NOT

The pace of Kuttey is quite slow, especially in the first half. There are a few subplots that disappear before the intermission. It feels like a drag fest In the first half and at places in second half. The plot does little to hold your attention. The screenplay and direction are good but could have been better especially in the first half. By the time the plot picks up, the end still seems far. There are tropes that are too obvious as well.

BL VERDICT

While Kuttey seems like a snooze fest in the first half, the second half is not totally disappointing. Watch it for some amazing acting chops from some of the finest actors. I am going with 2.5 stars.

Stars: Two And Half (2.5)

Byline by: Shivani Pawaskar

The writer is an entertainment journalist and writes for Bollywood Life.

For more updates on Kuttey review, check out this space at India.com.