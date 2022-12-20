Kuttey Trailer Review: Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Konkana, And Radhika Are ‘Killing it’ in Aasman Bhardwaj’s Dark-Comedy

Kuttey Trailer Review: Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma and Radhika Mada starrer Kuttey trailer has finally been released. The film marks the directorial debut of Vishal Bhardwaj’s son Aasman Bhardwaj. The trailer showcases a lot of dark-characters, treachery, greed and corruption, the signature elements of a Vishal Bhardwaj movie. Apart from Arjun’s ambitious and clever police official, the women in Kuttey are leading the way forward. For all the Drishyam 2 fans, Tabu once again dons the police uniform and is much deadlier. Konkona once again proves her metal as a powerhouse of artistry in few scenes dressed as a militant. While Radhika Madan’s bold and feisty avatar adds up to the engagement quotient.

KUTTEY OFFERS EDGE-OF-THE-SEAT ENTERTAINMENT

Arjun as the corrupt cop ready to sell himself to Naseeruddin Shah’s political gangster sets the narrative of the fast-paced trailer. Arjun captioned his post as, “Hato Kamino! Kuttey aa gaye!! 🐾#Kuttey trailer out now! In cinemas 13th January.” Be it Tabu’s fiery cop or Konkona as the dangerous militant, the plot depicted in the trailer promises many edge-of-the-seat moments. Radhika’s rebellious bride willing to make-out with her lover on her wedding day once again gives Ishqiya vibes. The film teases with many action-packed thrilling moments as well. At the end of the trailer the background theme music from Shahid Kapoor-Priyanka Chopra starrer Kaminey gives a nostalgic tease to the audiences.

Kuttey also stars Kumud Mishra and Shardul Bhardwaj in crucial roles. It also has a special appearance by Anurag Kashyap. The film is produced by Luv Ranjan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ankur Garg and Rekha Bhardwaj under the banner of Luv Films and Vishal Bhardwaj Films and presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. The dark-thriller’s music has been composed by Vishal Bhardwaj with lyrics penned by Gulzar.

Kuttey will release in cinemas on 13th January 2023.

