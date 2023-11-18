Home

KWK8: Fresh Pair Alert! Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal to Spice Up Koffee With Karan Season 8- Check Details

Koffee with Karan season 8 is peaking with every episode as iconic pair grace the coffee couch. After Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan, rumours have it that Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal will be here to spill the beans.

KWK8: Koffee With Karan season 8 began on a high note, with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone appearing in the first episode. In its first four episodes, certain iconic celebrity pairs got on the famous coffee couch, which has already offered spectators engaging in talks and meaningful insights into the lives of their favourite stars. Reportedly, Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani will be seen together on the popular show by K.Jo in the upcoming episode, which they filmed on November 16 at Yash Raj Studios.

The on-screen couple is believed to have had a great time during the shoot, which was made much more exciting by the fact that Vicky’s wife, Katrina Kaif, paid a surprise visit while promoting Tiger 3 in the same building.

Vicky and Kiara’s joint appearance on Koffee with Karan promises an episode packed with fun, laughter, and genuine confessions over a cup of joe. With Karan, coffee, and ‘Koffee couch’, candid conversation brew with love. Reportedly, Vicky will also spill beans about his upcoming biographical war drama-based film Sam Bahadur, and some behind the scenes.

Vicky-Kiara’s Previous Appearance On Koffee With Karan Episode

Vicky and Kiara earlier appeared on screen together in the comedy thriller Govinda Naam Mera, featuring Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar. Shashank Khaitan directed the film, which made its OTT premiere in 2022 and earned positive reviews for its amusing storyline and chemistry among the major actors. Vicky-Kiara was also a part of Karan Johar’s Lust Stories anthology.

Surprisingly, both Kiara and Vicky appeared on the show’s previous season, but with different celebrity partners. The audience may expect an unusual chemistry between the two stars this time as they dive into different aspects of their personal and professional life.

The latest season of ‘Koffee With Karan’ has sparked a lot of buzz around social media. The eighth season is jam-packed with everything you need from laughter, love, and gossip. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone appeared in the first episode. The Deol siblings appeared in the second episode, followed by Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday. The most recent episode featured Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor and became the talk of the town.

And, if the reports are to be believed, we can’t wait to watch Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani to grace on the couch together!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.