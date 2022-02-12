The reality TV star, Kylie Jenner has officially announced the name of his newborn boy to her admirers. With a white heart emoticon, she revealed the name of her and Travis Scott’s newborn boy, Wolf Webster, on her Instagram stories. The name was written in big bold white letters on a black canvas with a little white heart.Also Read - Baby On Board! Kylie Jenner Welcomes Second Baby With Travis Scott | See First Photo

The beauty queen waited four days after giving birth to her second kid on February 2 to announce his presence to the world, uploading a photo of his hand with his date of birth and a revealing blue heart. Kylie and Travis’ bundle of joy joins big sister Stormi Webster in their growing family. And the siblings already share a special connection: Stormi’s birthday falls just one day ahead of her brother’s on February 1. Also Read - Houston Leaders Seek Clues For Concert Mishap That Killed 8

Back in September, Kylie, 24, and Travis, 30, confirmed her pregnancy in a heartwarming video posted to Instagram. The footage featured their 4-year-old daughter Stormi hugging Kylie’s growing baby bump.

