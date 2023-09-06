Home

Entertainment

Kylie Jenner-Timothee Chalamet Romance Publicly as Their Hot Liplock Video From Beyonce Concert Goes Viral – Watch

Kylie Jenner-Timothee Chalamet Romance Publicly as Their Hot Liplock Video From Beyonce Concert Goes Viral – Watch

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet went public with their romance as their passionate liplock video from Beyonce concert went viral. - Watch

Kylie Jenner-Timothee Chalamet Romance Publicly as Their Hot Liplock Video From Beyonce Concert Goes Viral - Watch

Kylie Jenner-Timothee Chalamet Viral Kiss Video: Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet recently went public with their romance as their cozy video from Beyonce’s musical concert went viral. The couple’s mushy video captured on cameras is breaking the internet amid their dating speculations. The duo was papped standing at the VIP section of Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour in SoFi Stadium in California. This is the first appearance of the rumoured couple at a public event. Although, neither Timothee nor Kylie have confirmed about their relationship. However, their PDA video where they are looking into the camera is being interpreted as an official confirmation of their relationship.

Trending Now

WATCH KYLIE JENNER-TIMOTHEE CHALAMET’S VIRAL LIPLOCK VIDEO:

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have gone public! The couple were seen kissing at Beyoncé’s concert in LA last night ❤️ Travis Scott, Kylie’s ex, was also in attendance. #KylieJenner #TimothéeChalamet #TravisScott #RenaissanceWorldTour

pic.twitter.com/cPq6nfTgKR — Laugh Alchemy (@LaughAlchemy) September 6, 2023

You may like to read

KYLIE JENNER-TIMOTHEE CHALAMET SEAL THEIR LOVE WITH A KISS

In the jaw-dropping viral video Kylie and Timothee were captured puckering up in the presence of Kendall Jenner, Hailey and Justin Bieber, Adele, Zendaya, and Kim Kardashian at the VIP section. As the duo looked at the camera they looked comfortable in each other’s company. In the other clips Timotheee and Kylie hugged and held hands. The Dune: Part One actor carried her as they engaged in liplock. In April 2023, a report claimed, “They are keeping things casual at this point. It’s not serious, but Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes,” the source said, adding “It’s been really fun for her because it feels a lot different than her past relationships. It’s new and exciting for Kylie and she’s having a lot of fun,” as revealed by Entertainment Tonight. Kylie was prevously in a relationship with American singer-rapper Travis Scott. The couple has two children – daughter Stormi, who is five, and son Aire, who is one.

Timothee will next be seen in Wonka and Dune: Part Two. The actor is popular for his role in Call Me By Your Name.

For more updates on Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES