Shahid Kapoor was spotted with his family at a family function where the media's persistent urge for him to strike a pose agitated the actor - Watch viral video!

'Kyu Chilla Raha Hai?': Shahid Kapoor Gets Angry at Paps, Netizens Say 'Kabir Singh is Back!' - Watch Viral Video

Bollywood celebs are displeased with the paparazzi culture and their excessive intrusion into their private lives. After Vijay Varma slammed the media for their lack of professionalism, Shahid Kapoor lost his temper post a family gathering. The ‘Farzi‘ actor was spotted with his family on Saturday at the wedding party for Ruhaan Kapoor and Manukriti Pahwa. Kapoor posed for the pictures as he waited for his car. However, the paps kept annoying him to pose for them and the actor got angry.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira were spotted out and about in Mumbai with the latter’s mother Bela Rajput when the paparazzi began calling out the trio. The actor lashed out and said, “Chilla kyu rahe ho, mai yahi khada hu na? Pagalo ki tarah kyu chilla raha hai? Relax! Jab Mai gaadi me chalaa jaunga na, for chillana, fir it would make sense (Why are you shouting when I am right here? Why are you all screaming so loudly? Relax! When I get in my car and drive away, you can yell when it makes sense),” in the viral video.

Shahid Kapoor Loses His Calm at Paps – Watch

Shahid Kapoor’s video went viral in no time. His fans and followers came in support in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Bohat sahi shahid sir 🔥(sic).” Another user wrote, “Kabir Singh is back.” The third user wrote, “Beizzati pro max 😂😂😂😂😂 (sic).” The fourth one wrote,” I’m waiting for the day jab koi pap ko kheench ke laafa de ek 🙌#letsdothis (sic).”

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor amazed everyone with his perfomance in the Amazon Prime series Farzi. Additionally, Kapoor is scheduled to appear in a future action thriller. Zee Studios and Siddharth Roy Kapur are collaborating on the unnamed picture, which is expected to start production in the second half of 2023 and hit the big screens by 2024.

What are your thoughts on pap culture and their involvement in celebs’ personal lives? Let us know your thoughts!

