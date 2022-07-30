Mumbai: The popular TV actor Ketki Dave‘s husband, Rasik Dave died on Friday at the age of 65, from kidney failure. Rasik Dave had been on dialysis for the previous two years, according to Times Of India. His kidneys kept getting worse, and the past month has been incredibly painful. On Saturday, the last rights ceremony is anticipated to start at around 7 AM. Rasik left behind his wife, son, and daughter.Also Read - Ankita Lokhande Gives House Tour While Recreating Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi With Vicky Jain - Watch

Ketki Dave’s Husband Rasik Dave Dies at 65

Ketki And Rasik Dave’s Career:

Sarita Joshi, Ketki’s mother, is also a well-known actor, and Praveen Joshi, Ketki’s late father, was a theatre director. Purbi Joshi, her younger sister, is also an actor and news anchor. Rasik and Ketki Dave also ran a Gujarati theatre troupe. Along with his wife, Rasik took part in Nach Baliye 2 in 2006. While, Rasik Dave, who worked in both Gujarati and Hindi, launched his career in 1982 with the Gujarati film Putra Vadhu. Also Read - Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Returns on TV: Here's When And Where to Watch

Ketki Dave is known for roles in Gujarati and Hindi productions such as Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya, Money Hai Toh Honey Hai, Kal Ho Naa Ho, and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She took part in Bigg Boss season 2 as well.

May his soul rest in peace!