Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi ended exactly 13-years-back. Yet fans never stopped discussing the family drama that starred Smriti Irani, Amar Upadhyay, Ronit Roy, Hiten Tejwani, Sudha Shivpuri, Apara Mehta- their favourite characters and its oh-so-melodious title track. So, recently when Ekta Kapoor announced the re-run of the show, fans took to social media to share their excitement about the show's return. Here are all the reasons fans can't wait for the show's comeback to small screen.

Tulsi Virani and Mihir Virani's show started airing on Star Plus in 2000 and went off-air after eight years in 2008. It is one of the most famous TV shows and topped the TRP charts. Ekta shared the promo video and wrote, "Is promo ki ek jhalak dekh kar hi saari puraani yaadein tazaa ho gayi. Today, as I look back, I recall every memory, every moment that made this show a most loved one! Usi pyaar ke saath judiye is safar se dobaara. Budhvaar se, harr roz, shaam 5 baje, sirf StarPlus par. @smritiiraniofficial @ronitboseroy amarupadhyay_official How did you feel after watching this promo, itne saalon ke baad?"

Have a look:

When and Where to Watch Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

The Ekta Kapoor show is all set to return to the small screen. Star Plus will be rerunning the show from tomorrow, February 16 at 5 pm.

Check fans’ reactions here: