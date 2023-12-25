Home

Entertainment

LA-Based Comedian Neel Nanda Dies After Celebrating His 32nd Birthday, Manager Doesn’t Reveal The Cause of Death

LA-Based Comedian Neel Nanda Dies After Celebrating His 32nd Birthday, Manager Doesn’t Reveal The Cause of Death

Neel Nanda was a popular comedian in the West and was seen on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' and Comedy Central's 'Adam Devine's House Party'. He died after celebrating his 32nd birthday.

Stanup comic Neel nanda dies after 32nd birthday

Los Angeles: LA-based comedian Neel Nanda passed tragically on Saturday evening after celebrating his 32nd birthday. His manager of over 11 years confirmed the news to various international portals and released an official statement. However, he didn’t reveal the cause of his death. Nanda, 32, was an Indian-origin stand-up comic, popular in the West. He was also seen on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ and Comedy Central’s ‘Adam Devine’s House Party’. The news of his sudden death shocked the comic industry and several colleagues and friends took to social media to offer their condolences.

Trending Now

Confirming the news of Neel’s death, his manager Greg Weiss told The Times, “At this point, all I can do is confirm, yes, unfortunately, my client of over 11 years has passed. Nanda was a great comic, friend and fantastic human being (sic).” He made another statement to Deadline and said, “I [am] deeply shocked and saddened by this. He was a wonderful comic, but a better person. He had the world in front of him (sic).” Weiss further informed that his client was fully booked for the shows in the New Year until February – removing any possibility of professional stress in his life from his end.

You may like to read

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neel Nanda (@neelnanda)

Remembering one of their own from the comedy industry, The Port Comedy Club shared a heartbreaking note for Neel Nanda. “It is with a very heavy heart we say good bye to comedy great, Neel Nanda. Absolutely shocked by the news. Such a positive force for comedy and a huge loss to our community. Rest in Peace Neel. Thank you for gracing our stage and piano, a great headliner, gone too soon (sic),” read their post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Port (@theportcomedy)

“I didn’t know Neel Nanda personally but reading several tributes is both heart breaking and eye opening. I echo so many in expressing there is help out there. Please remember you are never alone. People want to help you. There is a path through your pain. Prayers to Neels family, friends and fans. Dial 988 for help and love (sic),” read another post made by Nanda’s fellow comedian Dane Cook.

I didn’t know Neel Nanda personally but reading several tributes is both heart breaking and eye opening. I echo so many in expressing there is help out there. Please remember you are never alone. People want to help you. There is a path through your pain. Prayers to Neels family,… — Dane Cook (@DaneCook) December 24, 2023

No media reports have mentioned the reason behind Neel Nanda’s death. May his soul rest in peace!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.