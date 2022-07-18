Laal Singh Chaddha: Laal Singh Chaddha has created enough buzz among the audience’s with its songs and Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s artistic brilliance showcased in the trailer and music videos. The makers of Laal Singh Chaddha have finally dropped the highly anticipated music video of the song Kahani. The audio version of this song is sung by Mohan whereas Sonu Nigam has given the vocals to the music video. Kahani is receiving nationwide love and appreciation and is being considered as one of the most soothing songs of 2021. Aamir Khan’s exemplary performance in the music video makes the song even more spectacular and convincing and we cannot have enough of it. Both the audio version and music video feel like pieces of a puzzle coming together in the audience’s eyes.Also Read - Aamir Khan Hosts Laal Singh Chaddha's Special Screening In Hyderabad, Chiranjeevi, Rajamouli, Nagarjuna And Others Attend

Check out the Kahani music video:

Kahani Gets Thumbs up From Netizens

Kahani‘s audio version, whose music has been given by Pritam and lyrics are written by Amitabh Bhattacharya has garnered love from all quarters. The song has become one of the most popular songs on the internet within 24 hours post its release, and continues to make impressive records. For the unversed, Aamir Khan wanted to release all the songs without a music video so that the musicians, singers, lyricists, and technicians remain under the spotlight. So far the star has released Kahani, Mein Ki Karaan?, Phir Na Aisi Raat Aayegi and Tur Kalleyan in the audio version and this is the first time the makers have released the music video. Netizens hailed the song as one user commented, “Amir Khan sir is the one who don’t focus on quantity, his focus on quality. One of the best actor in Bollywood.” Another fan wrote, “Sonu Nigam voice is very soothing.” Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar Reveals he Doesn’t Have Power to Pull Salman Khan, Aamir Khan or Shah Rukh Khan on Show

Check out the fan reactions to the music video:

Laal Singh Chaddha, produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Mona Singh and Chaitanya Akkineni in pivotal roles. The film is an official remake of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump directed by Robert Zemeckis. Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Secret Superstar fame Advait Chandan and releases on August 11, 2022.

