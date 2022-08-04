Aamir Reminds KJo of Kangana For Trolling Him on KWK: Karan Johar’s celeb chat show Koffee With Karan Season 7 is getting spicier with every new episode. Karan recently interviewed Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan as the actors are all geared up for their upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. Aamir, known to be a perfectionist with also shows his witty sense of humour on several occasions. The actor roasted KJo for his false assumptions on him and his films like Lagaan and Rang De Basanti. Aamir stated how these movies changed the flavour of Hindi cinema so much that the repercussions are seen now. Kareena mentioned in the interview that box office performance of her films doesn’t bother her as she is there to fulfill her job as an actor. Aamir also pointed out that the filmmaker had got is all wrong about both of them.Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveals Ex-Boyfriend Shahid Kapoor Won’t Invite Her to His Party

Aamir Says Karan is Parital ‘All The Time’

Karan told Aamir and Kareena that how he was trolled for being partial towards Janhvi in the episode featuring the latter and Sara Ali Khan. When he quizzed Aamir if he thinks that the KWK host could be partial to anyone, Aamir said, "All the time. You are quite partial." KJo called it 'rubbish' and laughed at Aamir's remarks. He explained that he was just feeling bad after Janhvi Kapoor lost both the rounds on the episode and may have overcompensated a bit. Aamir opined, "So you were being nice to someone? Kya baat karraha hai yaar (What is he even saying)." Karan laughed and said that Aamir was trolling him. Aamir continued, "Maa kasam, aap jab bhi show karte ho, kisi na kisi ka insult hota hi hota hai, koi na koi rota hi rota hai. Kisi na kisi ka dil dukhta hi dukhta hai (I swear on my mother, whenever you do a show, someone or the other gets insulted, cries or their heart breaks)."

Karan Remembers Kangana Ranaut

Karan hinting at Kangana Ranaut stated that "I thought I had one major troll in my life, there is another one who has joined that party." Kareena and Aamir laughed out at KJo's statement. For the unversed Kangana had called out Karan the 'flagbearer of nepotism' and 'movie mafia.' Aamir also confessed how he loves Karan's sense of humour but also feels it's always at the expense of someone else. The Laal Singh Chaddha actor explained that while it makes him laugh at the moment, he does feel bad about laughing later.

