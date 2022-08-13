Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office: Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ that was released with Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Raksha Bandhan’ on Thursday saw a big drop on the second day i.e Friday. As the film generated mixed reviews by the audiences as well as the critics, the numbers doesn’t seem to be pleasing for the makers.Also Read - Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha May Release In Pakistan, Media Group Approaches Government For NOC

According to the BoxOfficeIndia report, Aamir Khan’s movie is looking at a 40% drop and the collections are estimated to be around Rs 6.50-7 crore on day 2. The total collection of the film in two days will be Rs18-18.50 crore. On the first day, the film managed to rake in Rs 11.50 crore. The report further stated that the film has collected poorly in the mass markets.

The film had recorded the third best opening for a Bollywood film this year with day one collections of Rs 12 crore. Sharing the collections on Twitter, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had written, “#LaalSinghChaddha is shockingly low on Day 1… The dull start has added to the woes of an ailing industry… Better at premium multiplexes, but mass circuits are weak… Needs to score big numbers from Fri-Sun to salvage the situation… Thu ₹ 12 cr. #India biz. All versions.”

#LaalSinghChaddha is shockingly low on Day 1… The dull start has added to the woes of an ailing industry… Better at premium multiplexes, but mass circuits are weak… Needs to score big numbers from Fri-Sun to salvage the situation… Thu ₹ 12 cr. #India biz. *ALL* VERSIONS. pic.twitter.com/Wc015wWEr9 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 12, 2022

Laal Singh Chaddha Controversy

The movies also faced flak over Aamir’s past controversial statements and Netizens made the #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha trend over Twitter. Meanwhile, during the promotions of the film, Aamir had addressed the ‘Boycott’ trend on Twitter and responded by saying, “If I have hurt anyone by any means, I regret it. I don’t want to hurt anyone. If someone doesn’t want to watch the film, I’d respect their sentiment. I’d, however, love for people to go watch the movie because it’s our labour of love. A lot of people have worked hard on this film, and I hope people like it.”

Directed by Advait Chandan, the film also stars Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh in pivotal roles. The film is an official remake of the Academy Award-winning Hollywood movie ‘Forrest Gump’ starring Tom Hanks.

Aamir Khan In Legal Trouble

On Friday, a Delhi-based lawyer also submitted a complaint to Delhi Police commissioner Sanjay Arora against Aamir Khan, Paramount Pictures and several others for allegedly “disrespecting the Indian Army and hurting Hindu sentiments ” in Laal Singh Chaddha.

“In the movie, the makers have depicted that a mentally challenged person was allowed to join Army to fight in the Kargil War. It is a well-known fact that the best army personnel were sent to fight the Kargil war and rigorously trained army personnel fought the war but the movie makers intentionally depicted the said situation to demoralise and defame the Indian army,” advocate Vineet Jindal said in the complaint.