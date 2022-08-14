Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Collection Day 3: Aamir Khan–Kareena Kapoor Khan‘s film hasn’t experienced an easy journey since it started. The boycotting culture, which appears to have had an impact on the movie’s box office earnings, has made the movie one of its victims. The official remake of Forest Gump, Laal Singh Chaddha only made Rs 12 crore net on its opening day at the box office. However, on Day 3, the Bollywood movie saw a 20% increase in attendance, earning roughly Rs 8.75 crore.Also Read - Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha Controversy: Vivek Agnihotri Calls Out 'Dons of Bollywood', Says 'They Destroy....'

Laal Singh Chaddha experienced a 20% increase on Saturday, which was just insufficient given that this is often the day when high-end multiplexes are at their busiest, according to box office India. The markets that Laal Singh Chaddha serves ensured that it would grow more than Raksha Bandhan, but the growth should have been 40–50% rather than the current 20%. the after three days is approximately 27.50 crore nett. Also Read - Amid Laal Singh Chaddha Controversy, Aamir Khan's Film Gets A Thumbs Up From Oscars & Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump- Check Out

Laal Singh Chaddha Day Wise Collection:

Day 1: Rs 11.50 cr

Day 2: Rs 7.25 cr

Day 3: 8.75 cr (estimated)

Total: 27.50 crore

Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Collection Worldwide:

Laal Singh Chaddha was penned by actor-writer Atul Kulkarni and directed by Advait Chandan. It also makes Naga Chaitanya’s Bollywood debut and features Kareena Kapoor as Rupa, his childhood sweetheart and Mona Singh as Laal’s mother. The film has however crossed 1 million dollars in the US, as per trade analyst Ramesh Bala. Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha Controversy: Aamir Khan In Legal Trouble, Complaint Against Actor For 'Disrespecting Indian Army'

Laal Singh Chaddha Worldwide Collection

#LaalSinghChaddha crosses $1 Million in USA 🇺🇸 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 14, 2022

The plot of Forest Gump’s Hindi adaptation Laal Singh Chaddha centres on the life of a slow-witted but kindhearted man named Laal, who narrates the significant events in his life as they relate to numerous famous occasions in Indian history. The movie, in addition to Hindi, was also released in Tamil and Telugu. The film has a special cameo appearance by Bollywood King Khan SRK.

Watch this space for more box office updates on Laal Singh Chaddha!