Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Collection Day 4: Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha has experienced a slight improvement at the box office as the film’s collection has slightly increased in International markets as compared to India. Amid the ‘boycott Laal Singh Chaddha’ trend, the film has an impact on the movie’s box office earnings. The official remake of Forest Gump, Laal Singh Chaddha has witnessed marginal growth due to the weekend factor but it seems that’s not enough. Film critic Ramesh Bala said the film is performing well in the international markets. He wrote, “Relatively speaking, #LaalSinghChaddha has done better in Overseas, than in India..”Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha: Hansal Mehta Urges People to Watch Aamir Khan's Film, Says, 'Stop Spreading Malaria'

Relatively speaking, #LaalSinghChaddha has done better in Overseas, than in India.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 15, 2022

Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha: SRKians Trend Pathaan First Day First Show After His Cameo in Aamir Khan's Film

#LaalSinghChaddha CROSSES ₹50 cr gross mark at the WW Box Office. India Nett – ₹ 27.84 cr

India Gross – ₹ 32.91 cr

Overseas – ₹ 18.46 cr Total – ₹ 51.37 cr#AamirKhan — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) August 14, 2022

Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Collection Day 3: Aamir Khan's Film Shows Slight Growth, Makes Rs 27.50 Cr So Far - Check Detailed Reports

Laal Singh Chaddha Is The Highest Grosser Indian Film Of 2022 In Overseas

Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha becomes the highest-grosser Indian film in 2022 with 6 million $, however, it continues to struggle in India. Laal Singh Chaddha was penned by actor-writer Atul Kulkarni and directed by Advait Chandan. It also makes Naga Chaitanya’s Bollywood debut and features Kareena Kapoor as Rupa, his childhood sweetheart, and Mona Singh as Laal’s mother.

While around 1300 shows of Laal Singh Chaddha were canceled. With the film receiving mixed to not-so-good reviews, the word-of-mouth promotions aren’t high as well.