Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Day 1 Collection Detailed Report: Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha has had a good opening day at the Box Office. Despite all the negative campaigning and social media trolling from all sides, the Advait Chandan directorial seems to have appealed to the audience. The film collected between Rs 12 crore-Rs 15 crore at the Box Office on its first day. The numbers are expected to jump in the coming days with various reviews coming in and calling the film a decent family watch.

Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Collection Latest Update: Aamir Khan’s film and the booking trend

Laal Singh Chaddha is one of the most anticipated movies of the year and therefore, the collections are lower than expected but considering all the boycott trends in the name of both Aamir and the film, the numbers shall only go up with good word-of-mouth. Earlier, the film, which is an official adaptation of the Hollywood movie Forrest Gump, showed a dip in advance booking with only around 41,000 pre-booking spots till Wednesday night.

Laal Singh Chaddha hit the screens with Raksha Bandhan, directed by Aanand L Rai. The film features Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, Sadia Khateeb, Deepika Khanna, Smrithi Srikanth, and Sahejmeen Kaur. Both the films are enjoying a five-day extended weekend window at the Box Office and their collections are crucial to deciding the current fate of Bollywood at the ticket window after many disappointments in a row.

Laal Singh Chaddha, with its stellar starcast and emotional storyline, shall impress the audience more in the next four days. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Laal Singh Chaddha!