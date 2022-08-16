Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Day 5 Detailed Collection Report: Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha had an unexpected extended weekend at the Box Office as the film dropped further on Monday, Independence Day. The Advait Chandan directorial couldn’t cash in much on the national holiday and in fact, collected lesser than its opening day, day 3 and day 4. The impact of the negative campaigning against the film and the boycott calls were visible with Laal Singh Chaddha not being able to cross even Rs 50 crore at the Box Office after five days and major holidays.Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Collection Day 4: Aamir Khan Starrer Performs Better in Overseas Than in India – Check Detailed Report

The film which is an official remake of Oscar-winning Hollywood film Forrest Gump, collected around Rs 8.50 crore (nett) on day 5 – Monday at the Box Office, as per a report published in Pinkvilla.

Check the day-wise breakup of Aamir’s Laal Singh Chaddha in five days at the Box Office:

Thursday: Rs 11.50 crore (Raksha Bandhan Holiday)

Friday: Rs 7.25 crore

Saturday: Rs 9 crore

Sunday: Rs 10 crore

Monday: Rs 8.50 crore (Independence Day Holiday)

Total: Rs. 46.25 crore

Interestingly, even Raksha Bandhan, starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar, didn't do well at the Box Office in its five-day holiday run. The film's collection is lower than that of Laal Singh Chaddha owing to the negative campaigning and the boycott calls against Akshay Kumar. Both the big films seem to have got completely rejected by the audience in the domestic market. The current week would have added more to the business with no big film releasing this Friday, however, the audience's total rejection is so evident that neither Raksha Bandhan nor Laal Singh Chaddha would benefit anything from the coming days. Disappointing!

Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Laal Singh Chaddha!