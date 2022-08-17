Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Day 6 Detailed Collection Report: Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha has dropped further on day six at the Box Office. After collecting around Rs 6 crore by the end of its five-day extended weekend, the Advait Chandan directorial could only garner between Rs 1.85-Rs 2.15 crore, taking the film’s collection to around Rs 48 crore in six days. This kind of drop by around 85 per cent is both tragic and unexpected.Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Day 5: Aamir Khan's Film Completely Wastes Independence Day Weekend, Check Detailed Collection Report

Laal Singh Chaddha has been impacted massively by the negative campaigning against the film and the actor. So much so that many shows now stand cancelled in theatres across the country. Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Collection Day 4: Aamir Khan Starrer Performs Better in Overseas Than in India – Check Detailed Report

Check the day-wise Box Office breakup of Laal Singh Chaddha after six days:

Thursday: Rs 11.50 crore (Raksha Bandhan holiday)

Friday: Rs 7.25 crore

Saturday: Rs 9 crore

Sunday: Rs 10 crore

Monday: Rs 8.50 crore (Independence Day holiday)

Tuesday: Rs 1.75 crore (approx)

Total: Rs 48 crore

With this pace, Laal Singh Chaddha will now breach Rs 50 crore mark on the seventh day at the Box Office and is expected to collect around Rs 56 crore in its full run at the ticket window. Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha: Hansal Mehta Urges People to Watch Aamir Khan's Film, Says, 'Stop Spreading Malaria'

Not just Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan has also fallen flat at the Box Office with a collection of around Rs 36 crore after six days. Both the films were capable of driving audience in huge numbers and with the five-day giant holiday window, the collections were only expected to have a never-seen-before growth, provided the content appealed to the audience.

These are disappointing times for the makers of both the films at the ticket window. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates!