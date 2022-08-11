Laal Singh Chaddha leaked online in HD Quality: Laal Singh Chaddha starrer Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh has hit the screens on August 11. The film, directed by Advait Chandan, is inspired by the 1994 American film Forrest Gump which itself is based on Winston Groom’s 1986 novel of the same name. Aamir Khan plays a sikh man in Laal Singh Chaddha. The first reviews of the film have arrived and it looks like there are mix reactions. However, there is sad news for the makers and casts as Laal Singh Chaddha has been leaked online on Tamilrockers, Movierulz in HD quality on day one of its release.Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha Movie Review: Aamir Khan Starrer Wins Heart But…

The early reviews of Laal Singh Chaddha show that the film is a tribute to Forrest Gump, however, Aamir Khan’s acting could have been better. Laal Singh Chaddha also features Naga Chaitanya and Kareena Kapoor Khan and fans were blown away their work as less is more. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan Breaks Silence on Being Trolled For Statement on Forrest Gump: 'That's Why I am Not on Twitter...'

Laal Singh Chaddha has been leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other piracy-based websites including movierulz. Unfortunately, the film’s sudden leak might affect the box office collection. Tamilrockers, Telegram and Movierulz are piracy websites that leak the latest releases. However, this is not the first time a film has got leaked on day 1 of its release. There are several films like Sita Ramam, Darlings, Shabaash Mithu, Shamshera, Vikrant Rona, Jugjugg Jeeyo, Khuda Haafiz 2, Aashram 3, Major, F3, Anek, Stranger Things 4, Dhaakad, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Heropanti 2, Runway 34, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Acharya, 83. Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha Vs Raksha Bandhan At Box Office: Aamir Khan Urges Fans To Watch Akshay Kumar's Film

The government has several times taken several strict actions against these top piracy sites. But it seems they don’t bother. In the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. Whenever a site is banned, they take a new domain and run the pirated versions of the latest released movies. Tamilrockers is known to leak the films released in theatres.

(Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form.)