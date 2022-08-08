Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha is all set to release on August 11. Ahead of the film’s release, Punjabi singer, filmmaker, and actor Gippy Grewal shared an incident from the film when his son Gurfateh was roped in to play young Aamir Khan. Gippy revealed that his son was asked by casting director Mukesh Chhabra to cut his hair as the role demanded. However, things didn’t go as per the storyline and he refused to play the role of young Aamir. In an interview with News18, Gippy revealed, “Shinda (Gurfateh) played a small part in one of my films Ardaas (2016). The makers of Laal Singh Chaddha saw that and they approached me as they wanted him to play the young version of Aamir Khan in the film. Mukesh Chhabra also got in touch with me and told me to send across a few reference videos of Shinda saying ‘hello’ in Punjabi, which would also be a look test for him. I wasn’t even aware of the story of the film at that point in time.”Also Read - Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap Request People to 'Boycott' Their Film Dobaara: 'Boycott Kar do...'

He also added, “There was an angle in the film where he had to get his hair cut. But we weren’t okay with it. In fact, it was not possible for us. That’s why he couldn’t do the film.” Also Read - Kareena Kapoor's Do Tuk Answer on Playing 'Sita' On-Screen: 'Was Never Offered That Film...'

Young Aamir Khan was played by child actor Ahmad Ibn Umar. He is a 10-year boy who hails from the Zaldagar area of downtown Srinagar. His father is a businessman and his mother is a homemaker. Also Read - Aamir Khan Reminds Karan Johar of Kangana Ranaut For Trolling Him on Koffee With Karan: 'I Had One Major Troll in my Life...'

Gurfateh was also seen in Punjabi movie Honsla Rakh with Diljit Dosanjh and Shehnaaz Gill.