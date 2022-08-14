Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha has hit the theatres and has received mixed reviews apart from the ongoing boycott trend against the film. Laal Singh Chaddha has had a lukewarm start at the box office but B-town celebs have been lauding the film and Aamir and Kareena’s performances. Films like Hansal Mehta, known for his distinguished work in films like Shahid, Aligarh, Omerta, etc, has also reviewed the film on his twitter handle. After calling Laal Singh Chaddha ’emotionally overstated’ and ‘politically superficial’, he urged audiences to watch the film. Mehta also admitted that he found himself ‘moist-eyed’ or ‘smiling’ in major parts of the film.

Check out Hansal Mehta’s tweet:

