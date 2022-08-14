Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha has hit the theatres and has received mixed reviews apart from the ongoing boycott trend against the film. Laal Singh Chaddha has had a lukewarm start at the box office but B-town celebs have been lauding the film and Aamir and Kareena’s performances. Films like Hansal Mehta, known for his distinguished work in films like Shahid, Aligarh, Omerta, etc, has also reviewed the film on his twitter handle. After calling Laal Singh Chaddha ’emotionally overstated’ and ‘politically superficial’, he urged audiences to watch the film. Mehta also admitted that he found himself ‘moist-eyed’ or ‘smiling’ in major parts of the film.

Check out Hansal Mehta’s tweet:

Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha: SRKians Trend Pathaan First Day First Show After His Cameo in Aamir Khan's Film

Hansal Mehta wrote in his tweet, “Watched #LaalSinghChaddha. It is a very engaging film made with passion and love. Maybe a bit too overstated emotionally and a bit superficial politically for my taste but a film made with so much care, heart and honesty. It deserves to succeed. So much to admire.” He captioned his another tweet as, “But truth is I found myself either moist eyed or smiling for a major part of the film. Go watch #LaalSinghChaddha. Stop spreading Malaria.”Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Advait Chandan and stars Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles. Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Collection Day 3: Aamir Khan's Film Shows Slight Growth, Makes Rs 27.50 Cr So Far - Check Detailed Reports

For more updates on Laal Singh Chaddha, check out this space at India.com.
Also Read - Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha Controversy: Vivek Agnihotri Calls Out 'Dons of Bollywood', Says 'They Destroy....'