Kareena Kapoor Gets Badly Trolled For Her ‘Elitist’ Remark: Kareena Kapoor Khan came under the radar of netizens for her remark on Tom Hanks starrer Forest Gump and got mercilessly trolled. Kareena, in one of her interviews called the 1994 Academy Awards Winner a ‘classist’ and ‘elitist’ film. The actor was answering a question whether she has any apprehensions while signing Laal Singh Chaddha, the Indian official adaptation of Forest Gump. Kareena was also quizzed if she thought that people might have watched the original Robert Zemeckis directorial. The Laal Singh Chaddha actor pointed out that her film is ‘an original adaptation in a different language.’ She also stated that many people haven’t watched Forrest Gump as it’s ‘an elitist kind of classist film’. Kareena’s statement on Forest Gump didn’t go down well with netizens and she got brutally trolled for her comment on the Hollywood classic.Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveals Ex-Boyfriend Shahid Kapoor Won’t Invite Her to His Party

Kareena Kapoor Feels Forest Gump is ‘Classist’

Kareena, in an interaction with News18, said, “No, because it’s an original adaptation in a different language. Our language and our sentiments and emotions are very different from theirs also. So, we’ve adapted it for our Indian screens, and I’m sure people would enjoy it. But there are still a lot of people who still haven’t seen Forrest Gump.” She further added, “Because the masses would not have seen Forrest Gump. It is an elitist kind of classist film. It’s a film that the mass people they haven’t seen, so they will see it for a story. They aren’t gonna see it because it’s a remake of Forrest Gump. Of course, Aamir (Khan) has made it for that but it’s also a story that people would like to see.” Also Read - Aamir Khan Reminds Karan Johar of Kangana Ranaut For Trolling Him on Koffee With Karan: 'I Had One Major Troll in my Life...'

Kareena Gets Trolled by Netizens

Kareena in no time was criticised by netizens. A user commented, ““Forrest Gump is elitist kind of classist film” ~ Kareena Kapoor Khan The reason I believe education is important.” Another person wrote, “I mean she says this for a mainstream movie.” A netizen also commented, “Its like saying Shawshank Redemption is only been seen by prisoners.” A user took a funny jibe and wrote, “Wait a minute !! Do i need to google the meaning?? Oh may be google also won’t be able to answer this.” A netizen tweeted, “These people undermine the masses. OTT has brought ‘elitist’ movies to our homes. Time and curiosity is a combination any trash cannot beat.” Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Kareena Kapoor Says She Did The First 'Screen Test' of Her Life For Laal Singh Chaddha: 'Aamir Made me do it...'

Check out the twitter reactions on Kareena’s ‘elitist, classist’ comment:

“Forrest Gump is elitist kind of classist film” ~ Kareena Kapoor Khan The reason I believe education is important. pic.twitter.com/8ZqaDsT8dm — sangaciousagain (@sangaciousagain) August 2, 2022