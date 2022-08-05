Kareena Kapoor’s Do Tuk Answer on Playing ‘Sita’: Kareena Kapoor Khan has finally broken silence over the speculations that she refused to play the role of Goddess Sita in the epic Ramayana‘s on-screen adaptation. Kareena has a ‘Do Tuk’ answer to the trolls roasting her with memes for demanding a whopping amount to star in the magnum opus. A Bollywood Hungama report had claimed last year that Kareena earlier charged ₹6-8 crore but she doubled her fees for the film. It was said that the film would take up several months of work for Kareena, hence she demanded a huge amount. Kareena had demanded Rs 12 crore for playing Sita according to multiple media sources. The actor has now clarified that there’s no truth in these claims. According to Kareena, she was never offered the film.Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan Gets Badly Trolled For Her 'Elitist Kind of Classist' Comment, Netizens Say 'That's Why Education is Important'

Kareena Opens up on Rumours

Kareeena, in an interaction with Zoom recently stated, "The reason I never gave an explanation is because I was never offered that film. I don't even know why I was put into that because I wasn't the choice for the film. These all are made-up stories and I don't want to put anybody down because maybe even they need stories. Every day people are looking for some sort of stories on Instagram but I don't know where it came from." When quizzed about the topic of pay disparity being twisted into something else, because of online trolls, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor had a practical reply. Kareena pointed out that actor-husband Saif Ali Khan is playing Lankesh in Om Raut's Adipurush, an adaptation of Saint Valmiki's Ramayana and Goswami Tulsidas's Ramcharitmanas. Lankesh is another name for the demon king Ravana.

Kareena is awaiting the release of Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. Kareena plays Rupa in the official adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forest Gump. Rupa is the Indianised version of Jenny portrayed by Golden Globe winner Robin Wright.

