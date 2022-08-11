Laal Singh Chaddha Movie Review: Aamir Khan is back on screen after a long hiatus of 4 years. The Advait Chandan directorial has hit the screens today, August 11, in a massy fashion with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh. Laal Singh Chaddha is inspired by the 1994 American film Forrest Gump which itself is based on Winston Groom’s 1986 novel of the same name. Laal Singh Chaddha reviews have started coming on the internet and there has been a mixed response. The film is Aamir Khan’s most anticipated movie as he revealed that Laal Singh Chaddha took him a long time as the journey of the comedy-drama kickstarted way back in 2008 and it took 14 long years to complete the film. The film will release in Hindi, Telugu (dubbed) and Tamil (dubbed).Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

Laal Singh Chaddha First Review

The first review of Laal Singh Chaddha was shared by Umair Sandhu, a member of the overseas censor board, tweeted that Aamir Khan’s film is a masterpiece. “First Review #LaalSinghChaddha ! #LSC is a masterpiece. A terrific film that stays in your heart and remains etched in your memory much after the screening has concluded. A brilliant film that restores your faith in Hindi cinema. It blends drama & emotions, extraordinary. Also Read - Akshay Kumar Speaks on Boycott Raksha Bandhan Trend: 'Unko Shanti Milti Hai...' | Exclusive

Proma Khosla of Indie Wire lauded Laal Singh Chaddha for standing on its own. She wrote, “Instead of a box of chocolates or the obvious Indian equivalent, the film takes things a step further, adding strong depth and resonance to what could otherwise have been an unremarkable adaptation. Laal Singh Chaddha measures its emotional beats tactically, deploying poignant punches sporadically throughout.” Also Read - Ananya Panday Speaks on Boycott Trend on Social Media Ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha And Raksha Bandhan Release: 'Everyday Someone is...'

Witney Seibold of Slashfilm.com called Laal Singh Chaddha a ‘superior version’ of the 1994 blockbuster but wasn’t much impressed with Aamir’s performance. “Laal Singh Chaddha might still be as fitfully mawkish as “Gump” in its tendency toward brazen sentimentality, but is a film more deliberately rooted in philosophies of gentleness. It is the superior version,” Witney said.

Netizens’ reactions after watching Laal Singh Chaddha’s first show

The viewers have started watching the first show of Laal Singh Chaddha and they loved it! Laal Singh Chaddha is also clashing at the box office with Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan and therefore it will be a tough decision for the moviegoers to pick any one film today as it is Akshay vs Aamir.

Watching #LaalSinghChaddha Blockbuster 💥 osm movie acting next level my review 4/5 ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Crying & Crying !!! Oh god. #AamirKhan Love you 😪🙏 — PRABHAS 👑💘 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@_INDIA_96) August 11, 2022



