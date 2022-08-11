Laal Singh Chaddha Movie Review: “Mazhab se kabhi kabhi Malaria failta hai. Rab toh mere andar hai… (Religion sometimes spreads disease like malaria. My God lives within me)” – When Aamir Khan as Laal Singh Chaddha tells this to a friend in a sensitively curated scene, he also answers those trending boycott hashtags against him and his film on social media. Among many things that Laal Singh Chaddha is and shows, it seems like a sincere attempt on Aamir’s part to please those who are upset with him. Almost like he’s trying to appeal to his lost fans, to gather them back and to tell them there’s only love and humanity that he stands for on-screen, through his stories and performances.Also Read - Naga Chaitanya in The Weekend Interview: Negativity Around Laal Singh Chaddha Will be Erased Once... | Exclusive

Laal Singh Chaddha Movie Review: Does it do justice to Forrest Gump?

Laal Singh Chaddha is an official remake of the Hollywood gold, Forrest Gump, which brought an Oscar to Tom Hanks and many others associated with the film. Back home, if anyone could have infused this level of sincerity and innocence in a character like Gump, it had to be Aamir. And he took that risk – of jumping into the pool of worldwide comparisons with Hanks and questions from those who have lived with Gump's story for years. The film begins with Laal taking a train ride, carrying just enough for the journey but lots of hope in his heart. He puts golgappas (puchkas or whatever you call it in your language) in a mithai box, and the paani in a plastic water bottle. He sits with a backpack on his shoulders, his wide eyes bulging out and his checkered shirt symbolising his simplicity. He begins to narrate his story, of the village, his dearest maa, the most beautiful face he had ever seen in his life – Rupa, the bullying he suffered while growing up and the miracles that shaped his life – sometimes while he was aware of them happening to him, and sometimes when it happened just liked that!

At first, only the woman in the front seat listens to his story, but as he goes on, the entire compartment becomes interested. Laal transports them to India which some of them had seen and some of them had only read about. Coincidentally, he just happens to be around whenever an important moment in history is taking place – from the World Cup win, the Blue star operation in Amritsar, the assassination of PM Indira Gandhi, the Sikh massacre of 1984, the arrival and success of a superstar (you know who!), the Kargil War and so on. Writer Atul Kulkarni and director Advait Chandan, smartly create a chain of events that don’t just shape Laal’s life but also mark India’s journey as the biggest democracy in the world. And this probably is one of the most interesting parts of Laal Singh Chaddha. Those calling it a frame-to-frame copy of Forrest Gump, eat their words here. Its carefully designed storyline appeals to both the fans and the rest of the audience.

Laal Singh Chaddha Movie Review: A strong supporting starcast

There are flashbacks of Forrest Gump in many scenes, especially the bus scene when Laal meets Bala (Bubba in the original movie) on their way to train as soldiers. Only here, the friend doesn’t want to own any shrimp boat but run a ‘chaddi baniyaan‘ business. Telugu star Naga Chaitanya, who heartily accepts a small role to debut in Bollywood, plays Bala with utmost earnestness. Manav Vij, as Laal’s second friend Mohammed Paaji, steals the show though. The actor is known for playing supporting parts in many movies earlier but probably none of those films could put him at the centre of the stage as much as Laal Singh Chaddha does.

Mona Singh and Kareena Kapoor Khan – the two ladies in Laal’s life – fill the screen with light and love everytime they take over. While Mona’s performance as Laal’s maa adds emotions to the story, Kareena as Rupa brings reality, glamour and complexity of love to the fore. If Aamir is the brain of the film, Kareena is the heart who makes everything looks pretty. She reminds you of Geet from the post-interval scenes in Jab We Met sometimes. She looks poised on screen, adds a soft texture to the story and glides in her performance like the tiny white feather that floats in the air and symbolises the whole essence of the film.

Laal Singh Chaddha – a yes or a no?

Laal Singh Chaddha is a story of hope, the simplicity of life, and making peace with the things life has taken away from us or better, never even given us. Sometimes, you have to keep running to leave the past behind, and the idea of escaping doesn’t look bad at that time. Aamir Khan tries his best to add more heart and soul to Gump’s story by putting him in an Indian timeline. He showcases the breathtaking landscapes of the country – from Laddakh to Kanyakumari and the Himalayas to the seashores of the South. He shows the temples and the Gurudwaras and humbly waves to those with ‘Ab Ki Baar Modi Sarkar‘ motto. He assists the government in the Swachchata mission and cleverly attempts to impress those criticising him and calling him anti-Hindu. This is Aamir Khan, so genuinely wanting to win the hearts back, and rule the Box Office once again. Laal Singh Chaddha deserves a chance at the ticket window… for the family audience, for those who loved Aamir!

Stars: 3.5