Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha has finally has finally opened up in theatres and is being well received so far. The Advait Chandan directorial came into a lot of controversy with boycott trends on social media over hurting religious sentiments. The screening of the film was stopped by fringe groups in Punjab for 'hurting religious sentiments.' Laal Singh Chaddha is being targeted in Uttar Pradesh as well where Aamir is being called out for making fun of religious beliefs. Richa Chadha came in support of Aamir and tweeted, "As a Chadha I whole heartedly endorse #LalSinghChadha Made us laugh and cry in unison, collective gasps emanating from the theatre audience at key cameos were excellent work by ALL! Like @AshGowariker said 5 masaledar golgappas! Amazing adaptation @atul_Kulkarni kudos."

Check out Richa’s Chadha tweet:

As a Chadha I whole heartedly endorse #LalSinghChadha Made us laugh and cry in unison, collective gasps emanating from the theatre audience at key cameos were excellent work by ALL! Like @AshGowariker said 5 masaledar golgappas! Amazing adaptation @atul_kulkarni kudos — RichaChadha (@RichaChadha) August 12, 2022



Actor Randeep Hooda also praised Aamir and Laal Singh Chaddha team and tweeted, “Having seen Forrest Gump many times over I went in a bit apprehensive about #LaalSinghChaddha BUT.. while watching I was captivated, invested and came out thoroughly entertained. A great adaptation of a classic. Watch it for its Indian-ness!! Good Luck #AamirKhan & Kiran.” Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's Cameo in Laal Singh Chaddha Makes Fans go Wild, Watch Crazy Videos From Theatres

Check out Randeep Hooda’s tweet:

Having seen Forrest Gump many times over I went in a bit apprehensive about #LaalSinghChaddha BUT.. while watching I was captivated, invested and came out thoroughly entertained. A great adaptation of a classic. Watch it for its Indian-ness !! Good Luck #AamirKhan & Kiran. pic.twitter.com/AsPjOObLgB — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) August 11, 2022

Laal Singh Chaddha is an official remake of Tom Hanks starrer Academy Awards winner Forest Gump and also stars Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles.

Laal Singh Chaddha is an official remake of Tom Hanks starrer Academy Awards winner Forest Gump and also stars Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles.

