Laal Singh Chaddha: Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor has been making the headlines as the boycott trend against the film refuses to die. However, Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo in the Forest Gump remake is getting all the love from SRKians on social media. Shah Rukh’s loyal fan base seems concerned about his forthcoming action-thriller Pathaan especially after #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha became a trend on social media. SRK’s fans have trended #PathaanFirstDayFirstShow in order to prevent the fate of Laal Singh Chaddha‘s lukewarm run at the box office.Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Collection Day 3: Aamir Khan's Film Shows Slight Growth, Makes Rs 27.50 Cr So Far - Check Detailed Reports

#PathaanFirstDayFirstShow is trending at the 2nd position in India! ♥️🔥👑 pic.twitter.com/MwUO3Yzpiq — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) August 13, 2022

Next year Pathaan #PathaanFirstDayFirstShow pic.twitter.com/V2NJairiqR — ĞÅűŘÄV (@GauravSrkians) August 13, 2022

We are ready to combat it, TOGETHER. Let Nothing…Nothing spoil your theatrical experience, watching the most special movie ❤️ @iamsrk#PathaanFirstDayFirstShow pic.twitter.com/PKOPCpDptJ — BRIJWA SRK FAN (@BrijwaSRKman) August 13, 2022

Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand and also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles.

For more updates on Laal Singh Chaddha and Pathaan, check out this space at India.com.