Laal Singh Chaddha Breaks International Records: Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha that was released in theatres worldwide on August 11 failed miserably at the Indian box-office. Reportedly the film tanked at BO due to the ‘boycott trend’ and managed to earn just Rs 50 crores in first week. However the movie wowed the international audience and has broken a significant record at the worldwide box office. According to Bollywood Hungama, Laal Singh Chaddha is now the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2022 in international markets, surpassing hits such as Gangubai Kathiawadi, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and The Kashmir Files.Also Read - Kapoor Sisters- Kareena And Karisma Party Hard On Monday Night With KJo & Manish Malhotra, See Inside Pics From The Fun-Filled Bash

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paramount Pictures (@paramountpics)



With $7.5 million (Rs 59 crore) in over a week of release, Laal Singh Chaddha has managed to surpass Gangubai Kathiawadi ($7.47 million), Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 ($5.88 million), and The Kashmir Files ($5.7 million). By comparison, each of those three movies was also a major hit in India. Also Read - Karthikeya 2: Ram Gopal Varma Hails Tollywood Fantasy Thriller, Calls it 'Bigger Blockbuster' Than KGF 2, RRR

The film was produced on a reported budget of Rs 180 crore and adding the international business Laal Singh Chaddha’s worldwide gross now stands at Rs 126 crore. Also Read - Vijay Deverakonda on Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha Trend: 'You Are Not Affecting Aamir Khan Alone...'

And with the movie ruling international markets, Laal Singh Chaddha still stands a chance at turning a theatrical profit, provided it performs the same way in China (depending on whether it gets a China release).

Directed by Advait Chandan and written by Atul Kulkarni, Laal Singh Chaddha is the official adaptation of 1994 Hollywood classic ‘Forrest Gump’ starring Tom Hanks. The film starring Aamir in a lead roles also features Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in key roles. Despite getting rave reviews from critics, the film flopped at box office in the country.