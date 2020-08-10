Actor Aamir Khan and his team of Laal Singh Chaddha finally resume the shooting of the film after nearly five years due to coronavirus pandemic. Khan has flown down to Turkey to complete the rest of the shooting. The film, also featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, was slated to release in Christmas 2020, but let’s see if the makers will be able to complete shooting and post-production by then. Also Read - Meghalaya Lockdown News: Night Curfew in East Khasi Hills Extended Till August 17

Pictures of Aamir Khan are doing rounds on the internet where he can be seen at one of the international airports in Turkey. He is seen dressed in a grey sweatshirt, black pants, and a blue face mask. Fans greet him at the airport and hotel with a bouquet of flowers.

It is not sure whether Kareena Kapoor Khan will join Aamir Khan in Turkey as she was spotted in Mumbai with her son Taimur Ali Khan on Sunday.

Have a look at the pictures of Aamir Khan in Turkey:

NEW PIC@aamir_khan resumes #LaalSinghChaddha shoot in Turkey pic.twitter.com/vjheNtCqde — Aamir Khan Official FC Kolkata (@AamirFanKolkata) August 8, 2020



Laal Singh Chaddha also features Vijay Sethupathi and Mona Singh in important roles. The film has already been shot in Kolkata, Delhi, Rajasthan, Chandigarh and Amritsar. The unit had two major scheduled left in Delhi and Ladakh when the nationwide lockdown was announced in March this year. However, due to the Indo-China military stand-off at the Galwan Valley, the makers have called-off their Ladakh shoot schedule.

Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ film Forrest Gump. Aamir will be sporting different looks in the film, which will show Laal Singh’s journey across decades.

Aamir Khan is the second actor who has flown down to a foreign location post the lockdown. The first one to go outside India was Akshay Kumar. He had left with his team for the UK schedule of his film BellBottom including Lara Dutta Bhupathi and Huma Qureshi.