Laal Singh Chaddha Trailer: The highly anticipated trailer of the Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha has been unveiled on Sunday evening during the IPL match and it took viewers on a joyride of emotions. The 3-minute-long trailer not only gives a glimpse into the fascinating and innocent world of Laal Singh Chaddha played by Aamir Khan, but also reminds you of PK and Dhoom. Aamir’s calming voiceover and his eyes-wide-open look give flashbacks to his mannerisms from PK. A few have also said Dhoom 3‘s Samar is back!Also Read - IPL 2022: Aamir Khan Gives up Idea of Playing Cricket; Set to Turn Anchor For Final

Aamir Khan’s Punjabi Accent is NOT So Sexy, Fans Call It ‘Cringy’

Talking about Aamir Khan’s Punjabi accent in Laal Singh Chaddha‘s trailer, fans are upset and call it ‘cringy’. Netizens have asked the production house, why can’t someone hire a hero from Punjab instead to do a role of a Sikh man. One of the users on Twitter wrote, “Aamir Khan Forced punjabi Accent Is Cringy”. Another said, “The #LaalSinghChaddhaTrailer lost me at Aamir Khan’s atrocious fake Punjabi accent.” Also Read - IPL 2022: How 'Lagaan' Actor Aamir Khan Trolled Irfan Pathan

The #LaalSinghChaddhaTrailer lost me at Aamir Khan’s atrocious fake Punjabi accent. — Uday Rana (@UdaySRana) May 29, 2022

#LaalSinghChaddhaTrailer Average!!

Aamir Khan Forced punjabi Accent Is Cringy 👎👎 I was Expecting Some Extra Ordinary From Aamir After Disaster Thugs Of Hindostan but #LaalSinghChaddha Trailer Disappointed Me 💔 — Aklesh Bhamore (@iAklesh) May 29, 2022

It felt The Combo of PK & Samar (Dhoom 3) PK ka Character Aur Samar ki Body Language Only waiting for Shah Rukh Sir’s Cameo#AmirKhan #KareenaKapoorKhan#laalsinghchadda#LaalSinghChaddhaTrailer pic.twitter.com/gk0MgEzEt3 — Harshit Gupta (@hrctgofficial) May 29, 2022

#LaalSinghChaddhaTrailer

Ab sab D3 ke samar, PK ki acting se compare karenge… Also, few scenes reminds you of MNIK.. lekin sabr tho kar mere yaar.. zara saans tho le dildar.. Story and the screenplay would be the 👑 #AamirKhan zindabad 🙌🏻 — Arab😎 (@arabbaig) May 29, 2022

I have seen #ForrestGump and if you compare it with #LaalSinghChaddha then it is nowhere near to its original version,I wish #AamirKhan all the best, may film turns out to be a BIG BLOCKBUSTER but as far as #LaalSinghChaddhaTrailer is concerned Woh Emotions he nahi hai boss… — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) May 29, 2022

Watch Laal Singh Chaddha Trailer:

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has been shown as Aamir Khan’s love interest in Laal Singh Chaddha, shared the trailer and wrote an emotional long caption. “A pandemic, two lockdowns, and a baby later… one of my most special films… also because my Jeh baba is very much a part of it (in my tummy) 😋 Thank you Advait and Aamir for having not just me but the both of us in it… it’s something I will cherish forever ♥️ Over to you guys, finally… #LaalSinghChaddha ♥️”.

