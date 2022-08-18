Two big festival movies Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan have turned out to be the biggest flops of the year. Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan disappointed the audience with the storyline, further the film dipped by 25-30 percent in comparison with Day 1’s earnings. Raksha Bandhan and Laal Singh Chaddha recorded a massive fall on the first Wednesday i.e. Day 7. Both the films couldn’t make Rs 50 crore i.e. failure beyond imagination.Also Read - R Madhavan Reacts to Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Failure, Bollywood Vs South - Here's What he Said

Laal Singh Chaddha vs Raksha Bandhan earnings

Laal Singh Chaddha collected Rs 1.55 crore on day 7, i.e. on August 17, taking its total collection to Rs 49.23 crore. On the other hand, Raksha Bandhan fell by around 75 percent on its first Wednesday, to Rs. 1.17 cr. The film earned Rs 36.07 crore.

Aamir Khan made a comeback after four years. His last release Thugs Of Hindostan (2018) was brutally criticised by critics and audiences, for its poor script and bad screenplay. But it had got an opening of 50.75 crore. Now, it's shocking to see that Aamir's latest release Laal Singh Chaddha couldn't even collect that much amount in seven days.