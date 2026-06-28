Laapataa Ladies actor Satendra Soni breaks down, alleges assault over unpaid fees; AICWA seeks FIRs

Mirzapur actor Satendra Soni alleges non-payment, claims he was removed from set after asking for fees. While speaking in the video, he broke down in tears as he described what had happened.

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Satendra Soni (PC -Twitter)

Actor Satendra Soni, known for appearing in Laapataa Ladies and Mirzapur, has shared an emotional video on social media, making serious allegations against a film production team. In the video posted on Instagram, Satendra claimed that he was removed from the shooting location after asking for his pending payment. He also alleged that he was threatened during the incident.

Introducing himself in the video, Satendra said that he had travelled to Maihar for the shoot of a film titled Paid Palki. According to him, he had initially received a signing amount of Rs 50,000 and was told that the remaining payment would be cleared later.

Satendra claimed that after working on the project for eight days, he and others involved in the shoot asked the team about their pending dues.

Sharing his experience, the actor alleged that instead of resolving the issue, the production stopped work and asked them to leave. According to Satendra, they were told to pack their belongings and leave the hotel.

The actor became emotional while speaking in the video and broke down in tears as he described what had happened.

After the clip surfaced online, it quickly gained attention on social media. Many users reacted in support of Satendra and expressed concern over his allegations. Several comments called for fair treatment of actors and urged that the matter be looked into.

So far, there has been no public response from the film’s director or production team regarding Satendra Soni’s claims.

AICWA demands FIR after actor Satendra Soni alleges non-payment and threats during film shoot

Actor Satendra Soni’s emotional video has now drawn the attention of the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA), which has demanded legal action against the makers of the film.

Taking note of Satendra’s allegations, AICWA issued a statement on its official X account and called for an FIR to be registered against those involved.

In its statement, the association said that Satendra Soni, known for appearing in Laapataa Ladies, had claimed he was called to Maihar in Madhya Pradesh for a film shoot. According to the actor, he worked for eight days but did not receive his agreed payment.

AICWA stated that Satendra had alleged receiving only an advance payment of Rs 50,000 and later claimed that he was threatened by the producer and director of the project.

Referring to the emotional video shared by the actor, the association said it reflected the pain and distress Satendra says he experienced during the incident.

The organisation further added that such allegations raise serious concerns about the treatment of actors and workers in the film industry and stressed that no artist or crew member should have to face such conditions at work.

Satendra’s video has been circulating widely online, with many social media users extending support to the actor and calling for the matter to be investigated.

So far, there has been no public response from the film’s producer or director regarding the allegations.

Satendra Soni gained national recognition for his role as Chhotu in Laapataa Ladies. He has also appeared in projects such as Bawaal (2023), Ab To Bhagwan Bharose, Vanvas, and the popular web series Mirzapur.