Home

Entertainment

Laapataa Ladies Teaser: Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao Team up Again For Dark Comedy on Missing Brides – Watch

Laapataa Ladies Teaser: Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao Team up Again For Dark Comedy on Missing Brides – Watch

Laapataa Ladies Teaser: Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao are teaming up again for a dark comedy set in the backdrop of rural India. - Watch

Laapataa Ladies Teaser: Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao Team up Again For Dark Comedy on Missing Brides - Watch

Laapataa Ladies Teaser: Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao are back with their partnership as they bring a roller coaster black comedy on missing brides. Aamir and Kiran have partnered together on many projects earlier. However, it was the Prateik Babbar-Monica Dogra starrer Dhobi Ghat where Kiran donned the director’s hat and Aamir backed the movie under his banner Aamir Khan Productions. The actor also played a crucial role in Dhobi Ghat which despite of its unconventional theme and box office debacle is hailed for the artistry. The teaser of the dark comedy Laapataa Ladies was recently dropped by Aamir Khan Productions.

Trending Now

WATCH THE VIRAL TEASER OF LAAPATAA LADIES:

You may like to read

LAAPATAA LADIES NARARTES THE STORY OF MISSING BRIDES

The story is set in the backdrop of rural India. The teaser begins with two men lodging an FIR (First Information Report) at the police station. It showcases these different individuals complaining about their missing wives. The police officials are seen shocked as the two brides went missing from the same train immediately after getting married. Ravi Kishan plays the cop investigating the case. The movie also indicates at a crazy comedy as in the photographs from the weddings the face of both brides is covered. Th official synopsis of Laapataa Ladies reads, “Set in 2001, somewhere in rural India, LOST LADIES is about the delightful adventures of two young brides who get accidentally swapped on a train. In the ensuing chaos, they each encounter a host of colourful characters, resulting in hilarious and unexpected consequences. The young lost ladies must take it upon themselves to venture on an endearing journey: one of immense discovery about themselves and womanhood; and the heartwarming and heartbreaking nature of life itself. Join us in the search!”

The Screenplay of Laapataa Ladies is written by Sneha Desai based on the original story penned by Biplab Goswami. The film also features Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, and Chhaya Kadam.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES