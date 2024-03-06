Home

Laapataa Ladies Ticket Prices Slashed To Rs 100 To Celebrate International Women’s Day 2024

In a delightful move, the makers of Laapata Ladies have slashed the price of the tickets of the film on the occasion of International Women's Day.

Laapataa Ladies, Kiran Rao’s directorial is finally out at the big screens. It has been 5th day since the movie is now running on the big screens. According to a report by Sacnilk, the movie has garnered Rs 4.90 crore in India. The movie has received a massive good response from the audience. Now, in a delightful move for movie lovers, the Jio Studios & Aamir Khan Productions’ has decided to slash the ticket prices of their movie and to bring it to just Rs 100 on the special occasion of International Women’s Day. The movie was taken considering the kind of appreciation the movie has received over the 5 days.

Laapataa Ladies has touched the hearts of its viewers ever since it was released. The movie which was released on March 01, 2024, is presented by Jio Studios, the film promises an engaging narrative based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. To celebrate International Women’s Day with full zeal and enthusiasm, the price was cut down to Rs 100 across every theatre nationwide.

Renowned for its compelling storytelling and contemporary urban narratives, AKP endeavours to commemorate the affection and backing received by the ‘Laapataa Ladies’ by offering a more economical cinematic venture.

Crafted by Sneha Desai, the screenplay and dialogue, complemented by additional dialogues from Divyanidhi Sharma, significantly enhance the film’s allure. As audiences continue to express their admiration for the film, the reduced ticket prices aspire to attract more cinema enthusiasts to savour the enchantment of ‘Laapataa Ladies’ on the silver screen. Seize the opportunity to witness this cinematic treasure at a budget-friendly rate this Women’s Day!

About Laapataa Ladies Box Office Collection

Laapataa Ladies opened with a bang earning approx Rs 75 lakh. On day two, the movie garnered Rs.1.45 crore, on day three, Rs. 1.7 crore and on day four, it earned Rs. 50 lakh. With this, the movie earned a total of Rs 4.90 crore in India.

About Laapataa Ladies

Kiran Rao’s film was presented to Jio Studios, and the movie was produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. Made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, the movie is based on the award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay and dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogues have been jotted down by Divyanidhi Sharma.

