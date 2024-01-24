Home

Laapataa Ladies Trailer: Kiran Rao’s Film Is on a Journey To Find Missing Brides -Watch

Lapaataa Lades Trailer: The movie's trailer has finally been unveiled offering a more in-depth look at this comedy-filled entertainer under the banner of Kindling and Aamir Khan productions. Watch trailer.

Mumbai: The sneak peek of Laapataa Ladies directed by Kiran Rao, a collaboration between Jio Studios and Aamir Khan Productions, introduced viewers to its humorous world. However, the recently released trailer takes it a step further, promising an absolute riot. After much anticipation, the trailer of ‘Laapataa Ladies’ has finally been unveiled, offering a more in-depth look at this comedy-filled entertainer that is bound to bring on the laughs.

Watch Laapataa Ladies Trailer:

Laapataa Ladies Movie Plot

Kiran Rao’s ‘Laapataa Ladies’ trailer has finally been released, and it’s a delightful experience to watch. Set in rural India, the story revolves around two young brides who become lost on a train and the ensuing series of puzzling events. With a talented cast including Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav, and Nitanshi Goel, and excellent craftsmanship, the film promises to take the audience on a roller coaster ride of comedic moments within an engaging storyline. The trailer has certainly sparked excitement for the upcoming release of this comedy-drama in theaters on March 1st, 2024.

Laapataa Ladies Get Standing Ovation At Toronto Film Festival

From the creators of Delhi Belly, Dangal, and Peepli Live, this movie promises to bring comedic delight upon its debut. Additionally, it has garnered a standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

An Aamir Khan and Kindling Production: Laapataa Ladies

‘Laapataa Ladies’ is a film presented by Jio Studios, directed by Kiran Rao, and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. It is produced under the banners of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the screenplay based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay and dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, with additional dialogues by Divyanidhi Sharma. The film is scheduled for release on March 1st, 2024.

Kiran Rao’s Professional Front

Kiran Rao initially started his journey by becoming an assistant director in the film Lagaan. The Indian filmmaker is set to make a return to directing with her next film Laapataa Ladies, which is also being produced by Aamir Khan. Her previous directorial venture, Dhobi Ghat (2010), received critical acclaim but unfortunately did not fare well at the box office.

