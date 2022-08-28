Mumbai: Designers Kunal Rawal and his fiancée Arpita Mehta will exchange wedding vows in Mumbai today. The couple held their Mehendi on Saturday before the wedding. In contrast to the cocktail reception, the Mehendi ceremony was a small gathering. Their Mehendi ceremony was attended by one of Bollywood’s favourite couples Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora.Also Read - Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor Groove on 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' in a Steamy Dance Video at Kunal Rawal's Pre-Wedding Bash - WATCH

The pictures from the designer's Mehendi ceremony are now going viral. Antara Motiwala Marwah, Anil Kapoor's niece shared a few pictures of the groom's side on her social media handle. Arjun Kapoor looked dapper as ever in yellow ethnic wear and his ladylove Malaika turned up the glam quotient in a yellow asymmetrical kurta.

Mira Rajput and her daughter Misha were also spotted in the group picture shared by Antara. Both looked adorable in bright yellow attire at Kunal Rawal's Mehendi function. "I have run out of captions for my yellow outfits," Mira captioned two photos she posted of her outfit on Instagram. She is wearing bell-bottom pants and a yellow blazer with embroidery. She also shared a selfie with the groom himself.

Malaika-Arjun, Varun -Natasha, Janhvi, Shanaya and Anil Kapoor were among the numerous Bollywood stars that showed up at Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta’s pre-wedding party on Friday. Additionally, Malaika and Arjun danced to Malaika’s popular dance song Chaiyya Chaiyya.

