New Delhi: With just a few days left for US President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, the Presidential Inauguration Committee announced on Thursday announced that Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and Amanda Gorman will perform at the swearing in ceremony on January 20.

After a tough electoral battle with rival Donald Trump, Joe Biden along with Kamala D Harris will be sworn in as President and Vice President of the United States on the West front of the US Capitol next Wednesday.

According to the line-up announced by Presidential Inauguration Committee, Invocation would be by Father Leo J O'Donovan, a Jesuit Catholic priest who was Georgetown University president from 1989 to 2001.

Pledge of Allegiance by Andrea Hall, president of International Association of Firefighters Local 3920. She’s been a firefighter for more than 20 years in Georgia, and was the department’s first African American woman to be promoted to captain.

National Anthem would be sung by Lady Gaga, one-of-a kind artist, performer and a trailblazer in beauty and fashion. She is also an outspoken activist, philanthropist and supporter of many important issues including mental health, LGBTQ+ rights, HIV/AIDS awareness and body image issues. During the Obama-Biden Administration, she worked closely with President-elect Biden’s It’s On Us campaign to address sexual assault on college campuses.

Poetry Reading would be by Amanda Gorman. She made history in 2017 by being named the first-ever National Youth Poet Laureate in the United States by UrbanWord and the Library of Congress.

The Musical Performance would be by Jennifer Lopez who is considered to be one of the most influential Latin artists in the country. She is an award-winning actress, singer, dancer, producer, and businesswoman hailing originally from New York City.

Benediction would be by Reverend Dr Silvester Beaman, the Pastor of Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Wilmington, Delaware.

