Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey are all set for their docuseries on mental health The Me You Can't See. The series will be premiered from May 21 on Apple TV+.

The show is co-created and executive produced by Winfrey and Prine Harry and aims to explore issues pertaining to mental health. The show will feature several global personalities including Lady Gaga and Glenn Close, talking about their struggles with mental health.

"Now more than ever, there is an immediate need to replace the shame surrounding mental health with wisdom, compassion, and honesty," said Oprah Winfrey in a statement. "Our series aims to spark that global conversation," she added.

In April 2020, the Duke of Sussex announced a collaboration with Oprah Winfrey as co-creators and executive producers of this series. Back then, an official post from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s official Instagram post read, ”We are excited to announce The Duke of Sussex and Oprah Winfrey are partners, co-creators and executive producers on their forthcoming mental health series.” Reportedly, the series was scheduled to release in April last year but was then delayed owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

The premiere of the docuseries comes months after Oprah’s explosive interview with Meghan Markle. The 39-year-old former actor had then mentioned that the kingdom turned into a cruel reality for her in the days that followed her wedding. Meghan not only claimed to have suicidal thoughts but also alleged that the Royals were racist and had discussions regarding her son’s skin colour prior to his birth.