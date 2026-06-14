Lagaan 25th Anniversary: Kajol and Juhi Chawla roast Aamir Khan at the event, joke about his ‘taste in women’ amid marriage with Gauri Spratt- Watch Video

The grand reunion event marking 25 years of Lagaan brought together Bollywood stars who revisited memories from the iconic film while sharing humorous banter and behind-the-scenes nostalgia that entertained fans.

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Aamir Khan gets playful jab from Kajol and Juhi Chawla (PC: Twitter)

The 25th anniversary celebration of Lagaan in Mumbai turned into a lively Bollywood reunion attended by Aamir Khan, Kajol, Juhi Chawla, Salman Khan and Javed Akhtar. While the event was meant to honour the film’s legacy, it soon became a nostalgic gathering filled with memories, laughter and light-hearted moments that caught attention both at the venue and online. At a special Mumbai celebration marking the 25th anniversary of Lagaan, actors Kajol and Juhi Chawla teamed up to playfully tease Aamir Khan.

What happened at the Lagaan 25th anniversary event?

The celebration was organised as a tribute to Lagaan, bringing together cast members and industry friends to revisit memories from the iconic film. The evening featured speeches, shared anecdotes and nostalgic reflections about the making of the movie. The informal tone of the gathering allowed several spontaneous and light-hearted moments to stand out.

One of the most talked-about highlights came when Kajol addressed Aamir Khan in a humorous tone. She said, “Well, what can I say? One thing we can say about Aamir Khan is the fact that his production has definitely proved that he has great taste in movies, irrevocably good taste. Starting with Lagaan and continuing forward — and great taste in women as well.” The comment left Aamir Khan smiling and visibly shy while the audience reacted with laughter.

What did Juhi Chawla add to the conversation?

Juhi Chawla followed with her own nostalgic remark, saying, “I don’t have just one word but a lot more for Aamir. If I start, I can take over the evening. Because before he began Aamir Khan Productions, he was AK and we worked together, that was his first film. Aur dekho jisne mere saath kaam kiya, woh kahan pahunch gaya.” Her comment added warmth and a personal touch to the celebration.

See viral video from Lagaan 25th anniversary here

Kajol, Aamir and Juhi… I’m just saying, give us a movie ASAP!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/QIX0e1mXFf — Giss (@sesangmyy) June 13, 2026

Why is this moment going viral?

The clip from the event quickly gained traction on social media platforms as fans enjoyed the chemistry between Kajol, Juhi Chawla and Aamir Khan. Their past collaboration in Ishq added an extra layer of nostalgia for viewers. The playful exchange and natural humour made it one of the most widely shared moments from the event.

What is Aamir Khan’s personal life update?

The comments also drew attention due to Aamir Khan’s personal life. He was earlier married to Reena Dutta, with whom he has two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan. He later married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005, and they share a son, Azad Rao Khan. After their separation in 2021, they continue to co-parent. Recently, Aamir confirmed that he will marry his partner Gauri Spratt in a private ceremony on July 5.

The shining legacy of Lagaan

Released in 2001, Lagaan remains one of the most celebrated films in Indian cinema. Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, it received global recognition and was nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at the Academy Awards. To mark its 25th anniversary, the film has been re-released in theatres with a special trailer launch.