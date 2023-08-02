Home

Entertainment

Lagaan Art Director Nitin Desai Dies By Suicide at His Karjat Studio

Lagaan Art Director Nitin Desai Dies By Suicide at His Karjat Studio

Lagaan art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai dies by suicide at 58 in his Karjat Studio.

Lagaan Art Director Nitin Desai Dies By Suicide at Karjat Studio

Bollywood art director and production designer Nitin Chandrakant Desai tragically died on Wednesday at the age of 58. The reports suggested he died by suicide. The shocking incident occurred at his own ND Studios, located in Karjat, Maharashtra. Nitin Desai, known for his brilliant work in the Indian film industry, had a successful career spanning two decades and collaborated with some of the industry’s finest filmmakers.

Trending Now

Sources confirmed to ETimes that Nitin Desai took this drastic step at his studio premises, where he had created grand sets for several iconic Bollywood films and TV shows.

Early last month, Nitin Desai had performed a pooja at his studio, looking forward to the upcoming festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, and had been passionately working on the pandal decoration for the iconic Ganpati mandal, Lalbaugchya Raja.

His career boasted an impressive array of films, including Devdas’, Lagaan, 1942: A Love Story, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, and Once Upon a Time in Mumbai, among others.

The four-time National Award winner for Best Art Direction was widely admired for his artistic vision and dedication to his craft. His contributions to the film industry were recognized with accolades and critical acclaim. He had also been associated with international projects, having designed the sets for the Oscar-winning film ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ in 2008.

Nitin’s studio became a hub for many film and television productions, and it was here that he brought to life the sets for historical epics like Jodha Akbar, as well as reality shows like Bigg Boss.

He was also actively involved in the preparation of a new show centered around Maharana Pratap, intended for an OTT platform.

May his soul rest in peace.

Dial up, speak, and share if you are struggling with any mental issues. Remember, you are not alone!

MITRAM FOUNDATION ( Bengaluru ) – 080-25722573

COOJ Mental Health Foundation (GOA): 0832-2252525

SANJIVINI ( DELHI ) – Centre 1 (Jangpura): 011-24311918, 011-24318883, 011-43001456, Centre 2 (Qutub Institutional Area): 011- 40769002, 011-41092787

VANDRAVELA FOUNDATION (Gujarat) – 18602662345

(Disclaimer: These numbers have been aggregated from publicly available sources and their veracity is not attributed to India.com.)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES