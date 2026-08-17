Lage Raho Munna Bhai actor Ashwin Mushran’s car hits scooter in Goa, case registered after two get injured

A road incident involving actor Ashwin Mushran has drawn attention after a car and scooter collided in Goa, leaving two people injured.

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Ashwin Mushran’s car collides with scooter in Goa (PC: Twitter)

Actor Ashwin Mushran was involved in a road accident in Goa after the car in which he was travelling with his wife collided with a scooter. The incident took place in Quepem village and left two people riding the scooter seriously injured. Police have registered a case against the driver of Mushran’s car as they investigate the circumstances of the collision. The incident later drew further attention after a video showing a confrontation between the actor his wife and a local surfaced on social media. Mushran who has appeared in several popular Bollywood films was reportedly not available for comment.

What happened in Goa?

The accident took place on Saturday in Goa’s Quepem area. According to police the car carrying Ashwin Mushran and his wife collided with a scooter that was coming from the opposite direction. Two people who were riding the scooter were injured in the crash. Police described their injuries as severe and have begun looking into the circumstances that led to the collision.

Case registered against the driver

A case has been registered against Mushran’s driver Vasant Puttappa Laman, who was behind the wheel when the accident happened. A senior police official said the investigation is underway. Mushran and his wife were travelling in the vehicle at the time of the incident but the case has been registered against the driver.

The accident was followed by a confrontation at the spot. A local identified as Amol Kanekar along with others reportedly confronted Mushran and his wife after the collision. A video of the exchange has since surfaced on social media and attracted attention. The footage shows an argument between the local the actor and his wife following the accident. As of now, Mushran has not publicly commented on the incident so far.

See viral video of accident related to Ashwin Mushran here

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Who is Ashwin Mushran?

Ashwin Mushran is a versatile Indian actor and prominent voice-over artist. An alumnus of The Drama Studio London he began his screen career with The Great Indian Comedy Show. He later became widely recognised for his supporting roles in films such as Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Life in a… Metro, Fashion, Quick Gun Murugun, Sanju and Vijay 69.

Mushran has also built a varied career across television and streaming platforms. His notable projects include Rana Naidu, Taaza Khabar, Escaype Live and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala. Apart from screen acting he has remained connected with theatre and has toured internationally with plays including Pune Highway. His work as a voice artist has also been widely recognised. He notably voiced the Professor in the Hindi version of Money Heist.