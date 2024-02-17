Home

Lahore 1947: Lahore 1947: After Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta, actor Abhimanyu Singh has been roped in to play the powerful villain in Rajkumar Santoshi's film.

Lahore 1947, Rajkumar Santoshi’s next movie, is one of the most talked about. The masses have been really curious to learn more about the movie ever since it was revealed. The film will include a formidable antagonist in addition to the never-before-seen combination of Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi, and Aamir Khan. Abhimanyu Singh has been cast by filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi as the antagonist of Lahore 1947. Talking about the same, the director said, “Usually, whenever we think of a villain’s character, the first few names that come to our mind are Amrish and Danny but we have to look forward and see who’s taking the baton ahead. Interestingly, we have roped in Abhimanyu Singh who will be seen playing a strong and lead role as antagonist in Lahore 1947. His intensity, his voice, and his conviction are truly unbeatable. He is undoubtedly one of the most talented actors we have in our industry.”

A source close to Pinkvilla reveals, “Rajkumar Santoshi films always have a strong antagonist that lives on for generations and the filmmaker is attempting to bring back the era of hero vs villain back in a big way with Lahore: 1947 too. After contemplating on several names, Santoshi has locked Abhimanyu Singh to play the negative lead in Lahore: 1947. It’s a strong character that engages in a battle royale with Sunny Deol all through the narrative.” Aamir Khan Productions is producing the movie, which is billed as a partition drama based on the cult play Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya O Jamyai Nai by Asghar Wajahat. The film has a strong ensemble led by Sunny Deol, including Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta, and Mona Singh revealed the same source.

The insider went on to say that Abhimanyu would soon be working with Sunny Deol and company on the sets of Lahore: 1947. For the uninitiated, the multi-schedule film on the partition drama began production in Mumbai on February 12 and is expected to be completed by May 2024. Currently, the creators have brought Madh Island’s Lucknow of the 1940s to life.

Abhimanyu Singh mostly works on films in the languages of Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. He has extensive expertise from working on movies such as Bachchhan Paandey, Dhol, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara!, Lakshya, and many more. His roles have always left an impression on the audience, so seeing him in Lahore 1947 as a villain would be very entertaining.

