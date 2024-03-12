Home

Lahore 1947: Karan to Star in Father Sunny Deol’s Period Film? Aamir Khan CONFIRMS

Karan Deol has been set to star in Sunny Deol's forthcoming film Lahore 1947. The period film is produced by Aamir Khan and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

Lahore 1947: Karan Deol, the elder son of Sunny Deol, will play the lead role in Aamir Khan‘s next movie, Lahore 1947. It was recently disclosed that Karan had tried out for a role in a movie that was rather significant. He will be playing the role of Javed in the period film as per HT’s report. On having Sunny’s elder son on the project, producer Aamir Khan said, “I am so happy that Karan Deol has tested so well for the extremely critical role of Javed. His natural innocence, his sincerity, and his honesty bring a lot to the table. Karan has really applied himself, worked hard, done workshops with ADISHAKTI, rehearsals with Raj, and is giving it his all. Javed is a great part, a very challenging part, and I am sure that with Raj Santoshi to direct him, Karan will nail it.” It was announced last month that Sunny Deol has started filming the movie.

All You Need to Know About Lahore 1947

The film stars Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta in prominent roles. Rajkumar Santoshi is directing the historical drama, which is being produced by Aamir Khan Productions. Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh, and Shabana Azmi will also be appearing in Lahore in 1947. In contrast to Sunny, Abhimanyu will portray the adversary. Rajkumar Santoshi is the director of the movie, which also stars Ali Fazal and Shabana Azmi.

Talking about the cast of the film Santoshi called it a reunion with the most talented people in a statement as quoted by news agency PTI. He said “Lahore 1947 is a very special film. Also, it’s a reunion with the most talented people. I worked with Aamir in Andaz Apna Apna and this time, he is collaborating as a producer. With Sunny Deol, we made most loved films like Ghayal, Damini and Ghatak.”

“For a film of this magnitude, I can’t think of anyone else than A R Rahman as a music composer, he is one of the top composers in the world right now. Javed Akhtar and I share a very good bond with each other for many years, having him for this project as a lyricist is a delight. This is truly the best dream team and rare to come together. With all the positivity and full of energy, we will commence the shoot for the film very soon, ” the director further added.

Sunny, Rajkumar Santoshi and Aamir Khan will collaborate for the first time with this movie. Santoshi has also secured Santosh Sivan to work as the Lahore 1947 cameraman. In the movie, the director is also collaborating with Javed Akhtar and AR Rahman.

