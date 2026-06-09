Lahore 1947 renamed as ‘Batwara 1947’, motion poster shows first look of Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi

Batwara 1947 features a strong ensemble cast including Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, Karan Deol, Abhimanyu Singh, Khushi Hajare and Kanikka Kapur. The movie will be released on August 14 2026.

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Batwara 1947 poster (PC- Instagram)

Sunny Deol has finally revealed the official title of his upcoming period drama with director Rajkumar Santoshi. Earlier known as Lahore 1947, the film has now been renamed Batwara 1947 and is scheduled to release in theatres on August 14, 2026. The actor shared the film’s first motion poster on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of the historical drama. The movie features a strong ensemble cast including Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, Karan Deol, Abhimanyu Singh, Khushi Hajare and Kanikka Kapur.

Along with the poster, Sunny wrote on his social media handle, “In times of hatred and fear, he chose courage. Watch #Batwara1947 in theatres from 14th August 2026.” Set during the Partition of India in 1947, the film tells a story of courage, survival and human resilience during one of the most difficult periods in the country’s history. While the makers have not revealed many plot details, the film is expected to explore the emotional and social impact of Partition.

A look at the motion poster of Batwara 1947

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)



Acclaimed playwright Asghar Wajahat, known for Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya O Jamya E Nai, has written the dialogues. Batwara 1947 also marks the much-awaited reunion of Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi, who previously delivered memorable films such as Ghayal, Damini and Ghatak. With its historical backdrop and powerful cast, the film is already generating significant buzz among moviegoers. Batwara 1947 is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. Adding further weight to the project, the film features music by AR Rahman and lyrics penned by Javed Akhtar.