Lahore 1947: Sunny Deol and Aamir Khan recently announced their collaboration for Rajkumar Santoshi's magnum opus.

Lahore 1947: Sunny Deol has reunited with Rajkumar Santoshi for his epic drama backed by Aamir Khan Productions. This is the first time Aamir Khan, Sunny and Santoshi are coming together for an ambitious mega project. There were a lot of speculations about the Gadar 2 star collaborating with the Laal Singh Chadha actor. While the trio was tight lipped about their future project initially, speculations were rife about them working on a period drama. Aamir’s home banner has now confirmed the same on their official Instagram handle which was later also reposted on various social media platforms by trade analysts and movie critics.

Aamir Khan Productions shared Aamir’s heartfelt note which read, “I, and the entire team at AKP, are most excited and happy to announce our next, starring Sunny Deol, directed by Raj Kumar Santoshi, titled Lahore, 1947. We look forward to collaborating with the immensely talented Sunny, and one of my favourite directors Raj Santoshi. The journey we have embarked on promises to be most enriching. We seek your blessings, A”. Movie business analyst Taran Adarsh reshared their post with an additional picture of Aamir, Sunny and Santoshi posing together.

For the unversed Aamir and Sunny had the biggest box office clash with Lagaan and Gadar – Ek Prem Katha in 2001 as the latter turned out to be a bigger blockbuster.

